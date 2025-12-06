10 Actors Who Completely Transformed Their Voice For A Role

Actors act — that's their job after all, right? Sometimes, though, they need to dig deeper into their characters than just memorizing their lines and understanding the context of the scenes. Now, not everyone needs to summon the spirit of Cthulhu, make a blood pact with a demon, or become a method actor who takes things too far, but a performer may choose to transform their voice to add another layer to their performance. This plays a major part in bringing each character to life and convincing the audience to come along on the journey.

It could be an accent change, pitch shift, or even an entire overhaul of how they speak — from cadence to tics. For viewers, it's often mind-blowing to compare how an actor speaks normally to the voice they use in character. Look at someone like Melissa Rauch, and the radical voice change she underwent to play Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz in "The Big Bang Theory," as a classic example; it's almost like hearing two different people. What kind of sorcery is this?!

Let's take a look back at the times in which actors went to greater lengths than usual to transform their voices for the benefit of the audience. For the purpose of this piece, we'll be focusing on live-action performances only, but a special shoutout to all the voice actors who metamorph each and every day.