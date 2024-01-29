The Best Super Bowl Commercials Of All Time

Between the twilight of traditional television and the boom of streaming with its ever-increasing platform options, it's rare that we're all watching or talking about the same program anymore. But some things never go out of fashion, and the Super Bowl is one of them. Even as cable and broadcast TV viewership continues to shrink, the United States' premier sporting event still pulls in huge numbers. "Approximately 200 million viewers — 60% of all people in the United States — watched Super Bowl LVII," the NFL confirmed in 2023. It's for this reason that Super Bowl commercial breaks continue to be the nation's most coveted advertising spots.

Memorable Super Bowl commercials go back nearly as far as the Super Bowl itself. Brands, companies, and ad agencies go to great lengths to come up with savvy and attention-grabbing ads, hoping to make the most of the big game's gigantic audience. In fact, things have gotten to the point that some viewers actually watch the Super Bowl primarily for the ads, keen to find out which brand or product will garner the most buzz that year. It's a daunting topic to tackle, but here's our take: In chronological order, this is a list of the most iconic, most hilarious, and most intelligent Super Bowl commercials of all time.