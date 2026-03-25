10 Best Leonard Hofstadter Episodes Of The Big Bang Theory, Ranked

Right from the start, "The Big Bang Theory" was positioned as an ensemble sitcom without any single character as the de facto lead. The core group initially consisted of roommates Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), their new neighbor across the hall, Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and the guys' two other close pals, Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar). As the show went on, the ensemble grew, but each new addition was directly tethered to the original fivesome in some capacity.

When Looper readers picked the best "The Big Bang Theory" character, Sheldon was the winner by a large margin. But Leonard still always seemed to feel like the sun around which the rest of the show's universe revolved, likely due to him being part of the show's two most important relationships: his friendship with Sheldon and his romantic connection with Penny. The lion's share of plot lines either revolved around one (or both) of those relationships, or were otherwise influenced by them. As such, Leonard sometimes feels like the closest thing to a "main character" that "The Big Bang Theory" ever had.

With that in mind, choosing which episodes best showcase Leonard as a character is tricky; almost every episode heavily involves him in some capacity. That being said, we wanted to really zero in on the episodes that not only have his character as the focal point, but also demonstrate him at his best, his funniest, his most vulnerable, and/or his most evolved.