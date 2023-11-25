Strange Things About Leonard And Penny's Relationship In The Big Bang Theory

Airing for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, Chuck Lorre's "The Big Bang Theory" is one of the most popular and enduring sitcoms in recent history. During its esteemed run, the cast and crew amassed an incredible 10 Emmys and the show was nominated for over 250 awards. "The Big Bang Theory" came to a sad end after 279 episodes, but it still lives on in syndication and via streaming.

One of the biggest storylines in "The Big Bang Theory" is the relationship and eventual marriage of Leonard and Penny (Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco). Though they start out as total opposites and complete mismatches, by the end they are extremely happy together and have one of the strongest bonds among the couples. Their relationship is far from perfect and surprises most of their friends (as well as any strangers they meet), but they still manage to make it work.

However, even though they will no doubt be remembered as a great TV couple, there are more than a few questionable things about their relationship. From Leonard's secrets to Penny's commitment issues, not everything seems to add up. Looking back, these are some of the strange things we noticed about Leonard and Penny's relationship in "The Big Bang Theory."