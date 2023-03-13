Looper Survey: The Absolute Best The Big Bang Theory Duo According To Fans

The runner-ups, in order, were Penny and Sheldon with 31% of the vote, Howard and Raj with 14%, Amy and Penny with 4%, and Raj and Sheldon with 2%. The remaining three duos didn't even come close to the popularity of the top two, which is truly surprising given how popular "The Big Bang Theory" is. However, considering that Leonard and Sheldon share an apartment and Penny and Sheldon share that awkward dynamic of people from different worlds, it makes sense that fans would love the way Sheldon interacts with Leonard and Penny the most.

Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons shared their view on the dynamic between them in a 2008 interview with Variety, with Parsons claiming, "The scenes between Sheldon and Leonard are such a pleasure to perform because it's such a verbal dance." Meanwhile, Galecki described the exact moment he realized how well they work together: "Jim and I were trying to get a piece of furniture from Ikea up the stairs of [Leonard and Sheldon's] apartment building and we were getting all these laughs from the crew. He and I looked at each other, and that's when I knew the dynamic I had with him in the pilot wasn't a fluke." These words highlight that both Galecki and Parsons knew they had something special early on in the series, and that's probably why fans love them so much.