Looper Readers Pick The Best Big Bang Theory Character

Even though Sheldon Cooper is, ostensibly, the main character of "The Big Bang Theory" — it could be argued that it's an ensemble, but everyone seems to orbit around him — it's at least slightly surprising that he was named as the most beloved character. Sheldon can be caustic, judgmental, and difficult ... but his friends stick by him time after time, anyway. Why? Well, despite his prickly edges, Sheldon does grow and mature throughout "The Big Bang Theory," especially when it comes to his interpersonal relationships.

This is perhaps best illustrated in Sheldon's bonds with Penny and Amy, one of his closest friends and his wife, respectively. Penny and Sheldon are, at first, polar opposites. She thinks he's intolerably pedantic and he thinks she's unbearably unintelligent. After some time together, though, it's clear that Penny might actually understand Sheldon better than anyone, which is probably best shown in the Season 9 episode "The Celebration Experimentation." When Sheldon gets totally freaked out by a surprise party, Penny sits with him in the bathroom and comforts him, ultimately giving him the strength to return to the festivities.

Amy, on the other hand, is able to encourage Sheldon to explore his emotional side, helping him understand that as a husband, he needs to be more supportive and kinder. Sheldon, as we see in the series finale, learns from his friends, and earnestly thanks them all in his Nobel Prize speech. He can be a bit much, but there's a reason Sheldon is so beloved.