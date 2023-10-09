Looper Readers Pick The Best Big Bang Theory Character
Looper readers collectively have a lot of thoughts and feelings about "The Big Bang Theory," if previous surveys are any indication. According to said readers, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) are the show's very best duo, for one. Meanwhile, Sheldon's patented, borderline obsessive triple-knock is the series' all-time funniest running gag. So, what about selecting the best "Big Bang Theory" character?
There's plenty of competition when it comes to the show's core cast, besides Sheldon and Leonard. Do fans love Penny (Kaley Cuoco), who frequently brings the boys down to earth? What about Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), the wannabe playboy turned devoted husband and father? Could Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) be a fan favorite thanks to his sweet demeanor and romantic hopes and dreams? Don't forget about Amy Farrah-Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette Rostenkowski Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch), who joined the show a little later on, but quickly became beloved characters in their own right.
According to a Facebook post on Looper's page, though, Sheldon remains the one to beat. The character took the top spot once again, proving that the success of "The Big Bang Theory" still rests on Sheldon's slight shoulders.
Sheldon Cooper is the most beloved character on The Big Bang Theory
Yes, that's right — the majority of readers on Looper's Facebook page name-dropped Sheldon Cooper, the theoretical physicist who steals pretty much every scene he's in. As Facebook user Chastity Caroline wrote on the comment thread, "I loved Sheldon," while fellow Facebooker Virgil R. Barrett wrote, "Sheldon because he always makes me laugh." A lot of users named other characters alongside Sheldon as well, saying they loved either Sheldon and Leonard or Sheldon and Penny most frequently.
In the end, Sheldon Cooper is basically the face of "The Big Bang Theory." He is the character with the only real catchphrase — that would be "Bazinga!" — and he's also responsible for that specific knock fans love so much. Plus, there's the "soft kitty" song, a tradition Sheldon treasures with his "meemaw" that fans think is a pretty solid running gag as well, according to that earlier survey, and numerous other quotes that have continued being quoting since the show ended.
Sheldon is also the only "Big Bang Theory" character with a spin-off. "Young Sheldon," where the character is played by Iain Armitage, is a huge success in its own right. That said, Sheldon Cooper definitely has his flaws, to put it lightly.
Why Sheldon Cooper is the most beloved character on The Big Bang Theory
Even though Sheldon Cooper is, ostensibly, the main character of "The Big Bang Theory" — it could be argued that it's an ensemble, but everyone seems to orbit around him — it's at least slightly surprising that he was named as the most beloved character. Sheldon can be caustic, judgmental, and difficult ... but his friends stick by him time after time, anyway. Why? Well, despite his prickly edges, Sheldon does grow and mature throughout "The Big Bang Theory," especially when it comes to his interpersonal relationships.
This is perhaps best illustrated in Sheldon's bonds with Penny and Amy, one of his closest friends and his wife, respectively. Penny and Sheldon are, at first, polar opposites. She thinks he's intolerably pedantic and he thinks she's unbearably unintelligent. After some time together, though, it's clear that Penny might actually understand Sheldon better than anyone, which is probably best shown in the Season 9 episode "The Celebration Experimentation." When Sheldon gets totally freaked out by a surprise party, Penny sits with him in the bathroom and comforts him, ultimately giving him the strength to return to the festivities.
Amy, on the other hand, is able to encourage Sheldon to explore his emotional side, helping him understand that as a husband, he needs to be more supportive and kinder. Sheldon, as we see in the series finale, learns from his friends, and earnestly thanks them all in his Nobel Prize speech. He can be a bit much, but there's a reason Sheldon is so beloved.