The Ending Of Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Explained

Even though screenwriter Drew Goddard worked with Andy Weir before — on the 2015 adaptation of Weir's novel "The Martian" — he was definitely intimidated by the scale of "Project Hail Mary," as Goddard told The Verge. "My first thought was, 'Oh god, I don't know how we're going to make this into a movie,'" Goddard revealed, saying he was afraid to let Weir down after the two reunited. "It's a much bigger canvas, it's a much more mature subject, the detailed emotional storyline that's at the core of this is so intimate against this celestial backdrop. I wasn't sure how we were going to do this justice."

Not only that, but if you've read the book, you know that it's all told from Ryland's point of view using first-person narration; Weir himself told the outlet that this structure is "the ultimate cheat for people who want to tell, not show" and that he "makes use of it every chance [he] gets." Still, this made Goddard's job all the more challenging, because he had to give viewers that same information without being directly inside of Ryland's head.

Not only did Goddard figure this out, but he also said that working on "The Martian" helped him trust his audience — especially when it came to the science. "I thought the audience was not going to go with it; there was dense science in 'The Martian.' And the lights came up and they loved the movie, and they loved it because it was smart," Goddard shared. "Going into this one we kind of had that wind at our backs, and we trusted that if we find it interesting, the audience is going to find it interesting."