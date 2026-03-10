Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Leaves All The Critics Stunned

"Project Hail Mary," the latest movie from directing duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is about to hit theaters ... and all of the early reviews agree that it's a sci-fi masterpiece that serves as a gorgeous adaptation of Andy Weir's original novel. If you want to hear more about the near-universal acclaim "Project Hail Mary" is already receiving ahead of its March 20 release, check out our video above.

Ryan Gosling leads "Project Hail Mary" as Ryland Grace, a molecular biologist and teacher who ends up being tasked to help save the Earth from certain disaster ... and who becomes the only surviving person left on board his ship as it travels through the cosmos. Lord and Miller, directors known for taking wildly tricky projects and making them actually great — including their "21 Jump Street" reboot and, of course, "The LEGO Movie" — teamed up with screenwriter Drew Goddard, who also adapted Weir's book "The Martian" into an Oscar-nominated film starring Matt Damon, for "Project Hail Mary." With talent like that behind the camera and Gosling in the lead, "Project Hail Mary" was basically destined to be great.

Critics apparently agree, for the most part. Even though Peter Bradshaw at The Guardian had some reservations about the film, he concluded, "This is a Hail Mary pass that Gosling just about manages to catch." Owen Gleiberman at Variety also had some misgivings about the movie, writing, "'Project Hail Mary' wants to be the kind of great escape we need right now, and I have no doubt that many will hail it as one." Still, he did offer the movie some faint praise: "'Project Hail Mary' never stops figuring out ways to make you fall in love with it." So what else did major critics have to say about "Project Hail Mary?"