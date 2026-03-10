Project Hail Mary Review: Ryan Gosling's Stunning Space Adventure Will Give You Hope

"Project Hail Mary" opens with astronaut Dr. Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) awakening from cryostatis aboard the Hail Mary spaceship nearly 12 light years away from home. His crewmates (Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub) are dead, and he has amnesia regarding who he is and what he's supposed to be doing. The film involves two timelines: Grace solves problems aboard the ship in the present, while his gradually-recovered memories of his past on Earth — as a school teacher dragged into investigating a mysterious phenomenon dimming the light of the sun and other stars — play out in flashbacks. Cinematographer Greig Fraser shoots the latter in widescreen and the former in full IMAX, and it's worth shelling out the extra cash to see in the largest format.

The story is faithful to Andy Weir's book, but already the movie's first act reveals one clear advantage over the source material. Weir's prose is a limited instrument — it gets the job done for his books' scientifically-accurate action, but all his main characters speak in the exact same voice. Book Dr. Grace reads just like a slightly less confident version of Mark Watney from "The Martian." Ryan Gosling's Dr. Grace, however, could never be mistaken for Matt Damon's Mark Watney.

For that matter, Gosling's Grace could never be mistaken for the last time the star played an astronaut: Neil Armstrong in the biopic "First Man." This film takes full advantage of the softer comedic side the actor unleashed in "Barbie" and "The Fall Guy." Physical performance replaces endless technical exposition — it turns out Gosling excels at zero-G clowning. The present day half of the film's first act is a one-man show, while the flashbacks allow him to play off another brilliant performer with Sandra Hüller as Hail Mary mastermind Eva Stratt. He's excellent in both scenarios.

Gosling benefits from having a full spaceship set to interact with and play around in. "Project Hail Mary" was shot with as many practical effects as possible, reportedly avoiding any traditional green screen (space exteriors used black and shifting hue backgrounds to get the in-camera lighting just right). It not only looks great, but befits Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's desire to iterate and improvise while still seeing a finished-looking image — a style that's a source of frustration for some working on their animated films and led to their firing from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." And that's before we get into the film's most important semi-practical effect ...