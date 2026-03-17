What Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Looks Like Without Special Effects

One of the biggest science fiction movies of 2026 is Ryan Gosling's "Project Hail Mary," based on Andy Weir's 2021 novel of the same name. The film reportedly cost $248 million to make, and it's easy to see why from the trailers, as it's largely set in space aboard a massive vessel. Gosling isn't alone either, thanks to another astronaut from a different world, whom Gosling's character, Ryland Grace, names "Rocky" due to his rocklike appearance.

Everything about the film is grand in scale, from the stakes that send Grace on his desperate mission aboard the Hail Mary to the settings. The movie's centerpiece is the ship itself, which looks about as real as possible, thanks to the incredible research put into its design. While Weir described it well in the book, the set designers and prop makers took Hail Mary off the page and into reality, and it's an incredible thing to see.

Because "Project Hail Mary" is an effects-driven film, it's interesting to peer behind the scenes to see what the movie looks like without special effects. That's always fascinating, whether it's a bunch of "Star Trek" movies, something like "A Minecraft Movie," or a sci-fi epic like "Project Hail Mary." Take a peek behind the curtain and see how an amazing group of talented artists and artisans brought "Project Hail Mary" to life on the silver screen.