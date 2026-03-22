What The Cast Of Encanto Looks Like In Real Life

While it wasn't the box office juggernaut it deserved to be as a result of being released during a challenging time for theaters — the business was still working to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic — "Encanto" nonetheless became a full-blown pop culture phenomenon. Some of this came after its release on Disney+, while the surprising record it broke in regards to its incredible soundtrack and its own separate grabbing of the zeitgeist deserve much of the credit.

Telling the story of the Madrigal family and the magical power that surrounds them, "Encanto" features a much larger cast of characters than a lot of Disney films, especially ones that aren't sequels. Though Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz) is inarguably the de facto lead character, there isn't a clearly defined hierarchy of importance amongst the remaining ensemble.

Even relatively minor characters prove to be integral to the story, and each one of them is played by an incredibly talented actor that helps to ensure that no character is superfluous. Every one has the potential to be someone's personal favorite.