The Surprising Record Disney's Encanto Just Broke

Last year, Disney released "Encanto" to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). Though the film was certainly a critical triumph, its box office accomplishments left quite a bit to be desired, unfortunately (via Box Office Mojo). Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the animated film opened on Thanksgiving weekend with a disappointing $27 million domestic pull. Globally, the movie has earned a total of $228 million, about $39 million less than "Sing 2," another animated musical released towards the end of 2021 (via Box Office Mojo).

After a 30-day theatrical window, the House of Mouse made the film available to Disney+ subscribers. While some may have seen the decision to jump to streaming as a wave of the proverbial white flag, this move actually proved quite successful for the film (via Business Insider).

Of course, because of its heavy focus on music, Disney executives were also hopeful that "Encanto" could perform well on a very different metric: the Billboard charts. According to a recent chart, one particular song on the film's soundtrack is performing even better than expected.