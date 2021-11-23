Diane Guerrero Talks Encanto, Playing Perceived Perfect Characters, And Favorite Disney Princesses - Exclusive Interview

Can you tell me how you kind of came on board this project? Is it just Lin-Manuel is making a Disney movie and you dive in with two feet first because it's Lin-Manuel, or is it something else?

Well, I think all those, the Lin-Manuel of it all kind of came afterwards. I didn't even know that Lin was doing the music until later. It was just it's an animated film for Disney and that for me just grabbed my attention. I'm just like, "oh my gosh, this is everything I've dreamed of." My Disney VHS collection growing up, it's extensive. It's serious. And I have some of like the first ones, you know what I mean? So I've been a collector. And so that was really it for me. And of course then it was all these cherries on top after that.

And it feels like a big story, this one. Not just because it's an explicitly Colombian story, but also because it's dealing with the long term impact of generational trauma. What was it like sort of coming into that story?



It was quite fitting for me I guess, because it's a subject that I'm very familiar with and am actively working on and studying and very, very curious and interested about. And it's just such a big part of my life. And so, naturally, as the universe does, brought this project to me and I was able to cease the opportunity and it's just so fitting for who I am and what me and my family have gone through. And it's just been such a beautiful experience to get to tell this story in this way for so many people to take in and make their own and love and sing along with. And so, for me, it's a dream come true, really.