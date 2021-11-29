Stephanie Beatriz Says Encanto's Maribel Is The Character Most Like Her - Exclusive

Some fictional characters are so iconic that they become easily confused with the actors who play them. William Shatner is not Captain James T. Kirk from "Star Trek," and Sarah Michelle Gellar is not Buffy Summers from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." In more recent pop culture history, Stephanie Beatriz is not Rosa Diaz from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

That last example is surprising on some very specific levels, perhaps most notably in the tone of voice Beatriz speaks in when playing Rosa Diaz. For Diaz, Beatriz pitches her voice down low while gruffly deadpanning her lines. In real life, though, Beatriz's voice rests at a much higher register.

After eight seasons of playing Rosa Diaz, Beatriz is breaking out into many roles which are totally different from the character that established her name. Some of those new roles come courtesy of her work with Lin-Manuel Miranda. She plays Carla in the film adaptation of Miranda's Broadway show "In the Heights," and, more recently, she's taken on the role of Mirabel in Disney's latest animated musical, "Encanto."

Unlike Rosa Diaz, despite the fact that Mirabel exists in a magical world where people have abilities like super strength, the ability to communicate with animals, or control the weather, Beatriz says that Mirabel is closer to her own self than perhaps any other role she's played.