10 Best Movies If You Like The Rambo Franchise

Don't ever mess with war veteran John Rambo! Sylvester Stallone's "Rambo" movies feature the character in different types of perilous situations, but there remains a singular truth: He's a one-man wrecking crew capable of great acts of violence. From hand-to-hand combat to knife fights and blowing up everything in sight with a machine gun or grenade, there's nothing he can't do. And always remember, they drew first blood — not him.

Now, while there have been several entries in the franchise, including a cartoon based on the R-rated material, there comes a point where the stories run out. So, what's a fan to do when they crave carnage and bloodshed? Find similar movies to "Rambo," of course. The good news is that Hollywood loves the lone-wolf-against-the-world subgenre of action, so there's absolutely no shortage of films to choose from here. Thus, this turns into a task of picking the best of a constantly burgeoning bunch.

In even better news, we have done the heavy lifting and picked out a terrific collection of movies like the "Rambo" franchise. Some of these choices are critically acclaimed, while others are simply must-watches for action aficionados regardless of their Rotten Tomatoes scores. Whichever way, they'll carve smiles into the faces of "Rambo" fans — without an actual knife being used here. So, gather around, lather on copious amounts of baby oil for the muscles to look more defined, pull the meanest snarl possible, and let's get flexing for all these fantastic feature films.