10 Best Movies If You Like The Rambo Franchise
Don't ever mess with war veteran John Rambo! Sylvester Stallone's "Rambo" movies feature the character in different types of perilous situations, but there remains a singular truth: He's a one-man wrecking crew capable of great acts of violence. From hand-to-hand combat to knife fights and blowing up everything in sight with a machine gun or grenade, there's nothing he can't do. And always remember, they drew first blood — not him.
Now, while there have been several entries in the franchise, including a cartoon based on the R-rated material, there comes a point where the stories run out. So, what's a fan to do when they crave carnage and bloodshed? Find similar movies to "Rambo," of course. The good news is that Hollywood loves the lone-wolf-against-the-world subgenre of action, so there's absolutely no shortage of films to choose from here. Thus, this turns into a task of picking the best of a constantly burgeoning bunch.
In even better news, we have done the heavy lifting and picked out a terrific collection of movies like the "Rambo" franchise. Some of these choices are critically acclaimed, while others are simply must-watches for action aficionados regardless of their Rotten Tomatoes scores. Whichever way, they'll carve smiles into the faces of "Rambo" fans — without an actual knife being used here. So, gather around, lather on copious amounts of baby oil for the muscles to look more defined, pull the meanest snarl possible, and let's get flexing for all these fantastic feature films.
Commando
After the success of 1982's "First Blood," and considering Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone's legendary feud to become the top action star of their era, it's no surprise that the former received his own starring vehicle in a similar vein to Rambo. However, 1985's "Commando" features bigger guns, bigger muscles, and bigger action sequences, turning into an obvious you-know-what measuring contest between the actors.
The Mark L. Lester-directed film sees Schwarzenegger load up the ammo as John Matrix, a former black ops commando. Matrix's life receives a shake-up after a group of mercs kidnap his daughter, Jenny (Alyssa Milano), as an act of revenge for past encounters with the action man. At first, the villains attempt to blackmail Matrix into doing their bidding, but he breaks free from their clutches. Angry and determined, Matrix wages war against an army to save Jenny.
Much like any "Rambo" film, the odds are firmly stacked against Matrix, but he isn't trapped in an unwinnable scenario; instead, the antagonists are trapped inside with him — a vicious killing machine. It's clear that the intent is for Matrix to be grander than Stallone's hero in every regard, as no idea seems too silly or too ambitious for this film. Also, another major difference between "Rambo" and "Commando" is that the latter features a wicked sense of humor. After killing a thug, Matrix tells the air stewardess, "Don't disturb my friend; he's dead tired." How can anyone not have a chuckle at that killer line?!
Sisu
Set before the end of World War II, Jalmari Helander's "Sisu" tells the story of former Finnish commander Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila), who is now a gold prospector. With his dog and horse in tow, Aatami lives peacefully as he searches for gold. After finding a few nuggets, he heads out on a journey to build a new life for himself. Unfortunately, he encounters the evil Waffen-SS along the way. Several soldiers discover his bag of gold, so they decide to steal the nuggets and attempt to kill Aatami. Big mistake. Using all his wile and combat experience, Aatami shows the Nazis who is the boss in this situation.
"Sisu" turned out to be a major hit among critics and audiences and received a sequel in 2025. On Rotten Tomatoes, the 2022 movie holds 94% critical approval and an 88% audience score. The general consensus is that it's non-stop, bloody action that lets its hero exact revenge in the goriest ways imaginable. What's most appealing about the movie is how Aatami simply doesn't give up or surrender. He has a plan for every situation and makes the Nazis regret ever crossing his path. Like "Rambo," none of this would have ever happened had the Waffen-SS just allowed him to go on his merry way.
Unsurprisingly, after Helander's all-gore-no-bore work on the "Sisu" movies, he became the director chosen for the prequel film, "John Rambo," starring Noah Centineo as the younger titular character. It's a match made in action heaven.
Rebel Ridge
Aaron Pierre's Terry Richmond is a lot like John Rambo in the sense that he wants no trouble. He cycles into Shelby Springs to bail out his cousin, Mike Simmons (CJ LeBlanc), from prison, and they go into business together. What he finds, though, is a city riddled by corrupt cops who steal from Terry and try to run him out of town. Terry attempts to do everything by the book, but when the system turns its back on him, the former Marine takes matters into his own hands.
Taking a page out of "First Blood's" playbook, "Rebel Ridge" understands how to create a sympathetic protagonist. Terry isn't out for blood here; he's simply trying to help his cousin. He plays by the rules and refuses to instigate trouble, but he's pushed a step too far — and that's bad news for those who messed with him. In addition to this, "Rebel Ridge" isn't afraid to tackle the disgusting racism that exists in the policing system. Both Terry and Mike, as Black men, are treated poorly and unfairly here, while they're expected to just accept being regarded as less than. Nope, that isn't how it's about to go down, especially in the case of Terry.
As one of the best Netflix originals of 2024, "Rebel Ridge" scored 95% and 73% on the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter, respectively. It's one of the best movies if you like the "Rambo" franchise, while also containing a pertinent social message.
The Punisher
Marvel's Frank Castle is the vigilante who believes the level of retribution needs to fit the crime. Don't expect to see him giving speeches about the importance of not killing and letting justice run its course like that pointy-eared hero from Gotham City. Frank loves to let the bodies hit the floor — to quote the famous Drowning Pool song.
In 2004's "The Punisher," starring Thomas Jane as the titular hero, Frank embarks on the ultimate quest for vengeance after his family is killed by mobster Howard Saint (John Travolta). Frank loads up his guns and his insatiable desire for a pound of flesh to go after Saint and his crew. Needless to say, he lives up to the moniker of the Punisher by dishing out a daring dose of brutality that paints the town red — or should we say blood red?
Akin to John Rambo, Frank meets people who help to restore some semblance of faith in humanity after all the tragedy he's witnessed. However, he's still driven by his revenge mission to the point that it becomes an obsession. There's no getting through to him while Saint and co. are out there. "The Punisher" holds nothing back, as this one man goes to war against an entire criminal organization, using every weapon under the sun and piling up enough bullet shells for him to make snow angels in. Rambo would be proud of Frank's efforts in this movie.
John Wick
When it comes to one man versus the world in an action movie, Keanu Reeves' John Wick needs to feature in any discussion. Now, in the Baba Yaga's case, it isn't the fact that someone hurt his feelings or mistreated him. No, they did the unthinkable and crossed a boundary: They killed his dog, Daisy. That's sacrilege. Justice must be sought for Daisy!
What separates Wick from Rambo is who he hunts down. Wick faces off against some of the greatest assassins around. These aren't just military folk; they're the most lethal killers in the world. Subsequently, that makes his feats of survival even more impressive here. Okay, it helps that he's also a former hitman and possesses the type of fighting prowess that would make Chuck Norris green with envy, but it's still incredible how he survives the onslaught of bad guys and lives to tell the tale.
"John Wick" didn't just turn into a surprise hit of 2014, but it established itself as one of the best action movies of all time. It also kicked off a franchise that's become more ridiculous as time wears on. That isn't a criticism, by the way; the genre is always that much better when everyone embraces the absurdity of it all and goes along with it. "John Wick" might be just as bonkers — if not more — than "Rambo." Plus, it boasts some of the most gorgeous cinematography around.
Behind Enemy Lines
John Moore's 2001 feature film debut, "Behind Enemy Lines," often doesn't receive the respect it deserves. Yet, it's aged to become an all-time action classic. The story isn't too complex: Set during the Bosnian War, the United States Navy personnel Lieutenants Chris Burnett (Owen Wilson) and Jeremy Stackhouse (Gabriel Macht) have their jet shot down. Burnett survives, but he needs to outmaneuver the enemies to get to an extraction point. His superior, Rear Admiral Leslie Reigart (Gene Hackman), issues an order for Burnett to be assisted, but he is shut down by those above him. Now, it's up to Burnett to survive, while Reigart attempts to circumvent the chain of command to help the stranded lieutenant.
Look, Wilson's character isn't an all-encompassing killing machine like John Rambo, but the tension remains here. Like in "First Blood," the enemies are on the prowl for him, so he needs to stay sharp and be aware of his surroundings. It's also a nice touch to include the complex relationship between Reigart and Burnett, which mirrors Rambo and Colonel Sam Trautman's (Richard Crenna) dynamic.
"Behind Enemy Lines" pushes the audience to the edge of their seats. It's a nail-biting experience that never lets up over 106 minutes. It also spawned a number of sequels following different characters but featuring similar premises to the original.
Missing in Action
Sylvester Stallone's "Rambo" movies catch up with John Rambo after he serves in the Vietnam War. Chuck Norris follows Stallone's lead in 1984's "Missing in Action." In the 1984 film, Norris plays Colonel James Braddock, who escapes from a prisoner of war camp. Years later, Braddock returns to save several U.S. soldiers still being held captive. If you're expecting a quick, stealthy in-and-out operation where nobody notices him, think again.
With Norris in the fray, "Missing in Action" refuses to apply any sort of restraint in the over-the-top and explosive action sequences. The more, the merrier here. Although this is a Cannon Group production, it's obvious that this film was made on the cheaper side (with even the prequel/sequel being filmed back-to-back to save on costs). So, it's best to temper expectations if one anticipates seeing something with the high blockbuster production value of the "Rambo" films. Maybe consider this film as "Rambo"-lite.
"Missing in Action" is widely remembered as one of Chuck Norris' most memorable movies. Is it the legendary action star's best film, though? Maybe not. But it's still a worthy "Rambo" clone that should satisfy those who love the concept of one man running into enemy territory and bringing all the smoke. Plus, Norris never disappoints when using his educated fists and feet. After all, Chuck Norris is the man who once stared at the sky, and the sun went blind.
The Hunted
Tommy Lee Jones and Benicio del Toro co-starring in an action movie? Take our money! In 2003's "The Hunted," del Toro plays special operative Aaron Hallam, who murders two civilians. Renowned survivalist and Hallam's mentor, L. T. Bonham (Jones), is enlisted by the FBI to track and capture his former protégé. Bonham believes he can convince Hallam to turn himself in without force, but this mission turns sideways when Bonham realizes the trauma that Hallam's career has done to the man's psyche.
While both "The Hunted" and "First Blood" delve into mental trauma, the former offers an alternative narrative as to what could have become of Rambo had he not surrendered when he did. It's clear that Rambo experiences trauma from everything he experienced during the war, hence how he escalates the conflict between him and Will Teasle (Brian Dennehy) to dangerous levels. Fortunately, Rambo's mentor, Colonel Sam Trautman, is able to get through to him before Rambo takes his actions even further in "First Blood."
The same can't be said about what happens in "The Hunted." It's obvious that Bonham feels a closeness to and responsibility for Hallam. However, Hallam oversteps a boundary he can never return from. Despite Bonham's best efforts, this story doesn't have a happy ending. Ironically, that's more in line with the tragic ending of David Morrell's 1972 novel "First Blood."
Shooter
Based on Stephen Hunter's novel "Point of Impact," Antoine Fuqua's "Shooter" stars Mark Wahlberg as Bob Lee Swagger. In the 2007 film, Swagger is a retired sniper who gets pulled back into action after a colonel informs him about a potential assassination attempt on the president. Swagger provides his assistance and expertise on the matter, but events go terribly wrong on the day, and Swagger is framed. He goes on the run, fending off the authorities on his tail while trying to prove his innocence and uncovering a wider political plot in motion.
Wahlberg flexes his action chops here, as Swagger turns out to be more than competent at protecting himself and wreaking havoc à la John Rambo. While "Shooter" might not have the subtler emotional nuances of "First Blood," its plot proves to be more intriguing and compelling than the "Rambo" movies that followed afterward — which seemed like any old excuse for all-out action and mayhem. Hey, no complaints here, but let's not lie to ourselves about what they are.
"Shooter" didn't enthrall the critics, who gave it only 47% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience reacted differently and awarded it 80%, with many viewers praising it as polished and exciting. Hard to argue with that assessment, especially after the underrated action thriller blew up the Netflix charts in 2024.
Man on Fire
No one made action movies quite like the late, great Tony Scott. In 2004, Scott delivered one of his most underrated films in the form of "Man on Fire." Denzel Washington stars as John Creasy, a former CIA operative turned bodyguard in Mexico. He's hired to protect Pita Ramos (Dakota Fanning), the young daughter of Samuel Ramos (Marc Anthony). When Pita is kidnapped, Creasy unlocks beast mode, interrogating everybody within earshot and raising hell until he can find the kidnappers and the location of the little girl.
In "Man on Fire," Creasy is driven by pure emotion, as he builds a bond with Pita and does everything in his power to save her. Like the "Rambo" franchise, Creasy isn't afraid of getting his hands dirty or spilling some blood, because the end justifies the means. And much like the grunting war hero with the sharpest knife around, Creasy gets innovative in the types of justice he inflicts on all those who dare to do wrong or target him.
Funnily enough, "Man on Fire" wasn't appreciated by critics upon arrival, receiving only 39% critical approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet, the viewers knew what was up the entire time, giving it an 89% audience score. Make no mistake about it, this is one film that deserves a critical re-evaluation, because it still holds up decades later and is a must-watch movie if you like the "Rambo" franchise.