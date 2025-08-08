Sylvester Stallone's Rambo Movies Ranked

The original plan was for there to only be one Rambo movie, with the titular character dying at the end. But Sylvester Stallone changed the end of 1982's "First Blood" — and got sued over it — to have Rambo survive instead. This paved the way for "Rambo: First Blood Part II" three years later, and a franchise was born. Whether it should have ended after just one movie and not turned into a five-part action and gore extravaganza depends mostly on your taste for action and gore extravaganzas.

As the series' star, co-creator, and co-writer, Stallone has always tried to frame the various "Rambo" sequels as being complex looks at the horrors of war and the psychological effects it has on people, with the extreme violence serving to send a message rather than just being for crowd-pleasing purposes. But from "Rambo: First Blood Part II" on, the majority of people tune in to see John Rambo blowing people up with grenades and mowing them down with mounted machine guns.

Not that there's anything wrong with that, of course, and people obviously like that sort of thing. Otherwise, there wouldn't be five installments over a 37-year period to rank.