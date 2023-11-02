How Arnold Schwarzenegger & Sylvester Stallone's Legendary Feud Ended

Long before the much-publicized Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel feud, Hollywood had another clash between two cinematic titans: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

The big flap between the two action stars largely took place in the 1980s and 1990s, when Schwarzenegger was riding high with such blockbusters as "The Terminator," "Commando," "Predator," and "T2: Judgment Day." At the time, Stallone was just as big of a box office behemoth. Following his breakthrough boxing drama "Rocky" in 1976, Stallone continued on with his Rocky Balboa franchise, while establishing a second big-screen icon with John Rambo in his "Rambo" films, which began in 1982 with "First Blood."

Unfortunately, Schwarzenegger admitted in a new interview with "The Graham Norton Show" (via NME) that they took their cinematic rivalry too seriously. "We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme. We each had to have the best body, we had to kill more people in our films and we had to have the biggest guns," Schwarzenegger told Norton. "It got out of control and we tried to derail each other."

However, when the two became business partners in a restaurant venture that showcased entertainment memorabilia, everything changed. "Then when we both invested in Planet Hollywood, we started flying around the world together to promote it and we became fantastic friends," Schwarzenegger told Norton. "He is a great human being and we are now inseparable."