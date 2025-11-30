10 Cartoons Based On R-Rated Movies

R-rated movies and cartoons gel together like bananas on pizza. It sounds disturbing when you hear about it for the first time, but don't bash it until you try it. Yet, let's label this combination for what it really is: a delicacy. Under normal circumstances, the entertainment industry wouldn't dream of making an animated series of an adult property, since it appears to be catering to a different demographic. But in reality, adults do watch cartoons and kids often see films they're not supposed to, so who even knows what will find an audience?

Still, it's weird to think that "First Blood," a violent action movie centered on a Vietnam War vet experiencing PTSD and teaching an arrogant cop the meaning of FAFO, received a 65-episode cartoon and accompanying toy line. If that isn't bizarre enough, how about an animated series focused on "Clerks," Kevin Smith's R-rated "Dante's Inferno" about working in retail? It makes you wonder if anyone even watched the movies before green lighting these shows.

Let's head down the archives and check out the cartoons based on R-rated movies. Some of these series are available on YouTube, so it shouldn't be too difficult to track them down and see what you have been missing all your life — that is, if you haven't watched them all before (three times!) like a certain hardworking author.