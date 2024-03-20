The Underrated 2007 Action Thriller Blowing Up The Netflix Charts Right Now

A massively underrated action flick from the 2000s is creeping up the Netflix charts. The 2000s were a great time to be an action fan, with films like "Kill Bill," "Taken," and "The Bourne Supremacy" dominating cinemas. With so many great titles released in that decade, several gems went under the radar. One such film is Mark Wahlberg's 2007 outing "Shooter," now emerging as one of Netflix's most popular offerings. On March 20, 2024, "Shooter" was the No. 5 film on Netflix USA, according to FlixPatrol. The thriller is also thriving in international markets like Canada, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia, making it a worldwide sensation on the streaming platform.

Directed by action maverick Antoine Fuqua, "Shooter" failed to make much of an impression on audiences and critics during its theatrical run. It grossed a modest $95 million worldwide against a $61 million budget, never reaching the top of the domestic box office charts. Critically, the film boasts a mediocre 48% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, people like BBC writer Jamie Russell praised the picture for being self-aware and action-focused, writing, "It's no masterpiece, but it's way better than the usual big gun/small brain fare." On the cinephile-centric social media platform Letterboxd, the film boasts a solid 3.1 out of 5 average rating, with most users admiring the film for not taking itself too seriously.

"Shooter" is the latest old-school Wahlberg-starring thriller getting a second life on Netflix.