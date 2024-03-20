The Underrated 2007 Action Thriller Blowing Up The Netflix Charts Right Now
A massively underrated action flick from the 2000s is creeping up the Netflix charts. The 2000s were a great time to be an action fan, with films like "Kill Bill," "Taken," and "The Bourne Supremacy" dominating cinemas. With so many great titles released in that decade, several gems went under the radar. One such film is Mark Wahlberg's 2007 outing "Shooter," now emerging as one of Netflix's most popular offerings. On March 20, 2024, "Shooter" was the No. 5 film on Netflix USA, according to FlixPatrol. The thriller is also thriving in international markets like Canada, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia, making it a worldwide sensation on the streaming platform.
Directed by action maverick Antoine Fuqua, "Shooter" failed to make much of an impression on audiences and critics during its theatrical run. It grossed a modest $95 million worldwide against a $61 million budget, never reaching the top of the domestic box office charts. Critically, the film boasts a mediocre 48% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, people like BBC writer Jamie Russell praised the picture for being self-aware and action-focused, writing, "It's no masterpiece, but it's way better than the usual big gun/small brain fare." On the cinephile-centric social media platform Letterboxd, the film boasts a solid 3.1 out of 5 average rating, with most users admiring the film for not taking itself too seriously.
"Shooter" is the latest old-school Wahlberg-starring thriller getting a second life on Netflix.
What is Shooter about?
A product of its time, "Shooter" is a post-9/11 conspiracy thriller that goes into full bozo territory, making it a satisfying entry in Mark Wahlberg's expansive filmography. The actor stars as Sergeant Bob Lee Swagger (yes, that's his real name), a sniper in self-imposed exile who is roped back into the military-industrial complex after learning about an assassination attempt on the president. Things get complicated when Mr. Swagger is framed for the crime and has to go on a manhunt to find the real killer.
The film is special for the lead actor, with Wahlberg saying he would do a "Shooter" sequel for one specific reason. In addition to Wahlberg, the cast includes Michael Peña as an FBI agent, Danny Glover as a military boss, and a pre-"House of Cards" Kate Mara. "Shooter" has developed a passionate following, especially after it blew up on home media. Fans might not know that the film is based on Stephen Hunter's novel "Point of Impact"; the character of Lee Swagger has a considerable literary presence, appearing in a dozen books. The success of "Shooter" eventually led to USA Network commissioning a television adaptation of the film and Hunter's novels. Produced by Wahlberg, the action series ran for three seasons. Stateside, the series can be watched in its entirety on Tubi.
