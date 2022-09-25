What Is Netflix's 3 Body Problem Based On?

During Netflix's most recent Tudum — a streamed, massive media announcement event, think Nintendo Direct — viewers were treated to a slew of announcements, such as a peak at the upcoming mystery sequels "Enola Holmes 2" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," as well as the newest seasons of "The Witcher" and "Shadow and Bone," as well as "Lupin." New projects were announced as well, including "The School for Good and Evil" and "Slumberland." But all of this doesn't even begin to scratch the surface as to how informationally dense the two-hour Tudum was.

So, instead of broadening the lens, let's narrow our focus. Amongst the announcements for new productions, Tudum revealed an early look at the upcoming science fiction series "3 Body Problem," spearheaded by former "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

As Alexander Woo, one of the executive producers on the project, referred to the series, "3 Body Problem" depicts "a history of humanity from the point of first contact with an alien civilization all the way to the end of the universe." As far as summaries go, Woo's elevator pitch feels a bit spoiler-laden and, in a way, it is, but "Three Body Problem" isn't so much about the results as it is about the process.

To prove that, or to — at the very least — better understand it, let's take a look at the source material which Netflix's "3 Body Problem" is based upon.