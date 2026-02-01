5 Worst Sci-Fi Movies That Tried To Copy Star Trek

Roger Corman's 1980 space opera "Battle Beyond the Stars" follows a ruler who is stealing body parts from others because his own are failing him. From there, the plot devolves into alien clones, the gentle Zyme, that are hunted similarly to the Tulkuns in James Cameron's "Avatar" (Cameron got his big break working on this film), and a battle between the mercenaries working for the ruler and a heroic farm boy. The movie earned a 50% from critics and a 41% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

That all may sound more like "Star Wars" than "Star Trek," which was Corman's intent. However, audiences quickly noticed similarities between the music of "Battle Beyond the Stars" and "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Both movies share a composer: James Horner. Michael W. Harris, a film music scholar, showed the similarities between these film scores in a talk given at the 2016 Society of Cinema and Media Studies conference, highlighting the parallels in how Horner builds musical tension and the use of "loud brass fanfare" in the main themes, among other issues.

Horner has spoken before about his creative process before, and how difficult it can be to develop entirely new music with each new job. "[This is] the sort of thing that [film] music suffers from — that you can't continue a style or explore ideas you've explored before, because they don't belong to you," Horner said in an interview with Film Score Monthly in 2004 (via The Temp Track). "I would say, more recently, it's harder and harder to be completely fresh each time." As Horner would "borrow" from himself again for Cameron's "Aliens," it must be quite a challenge for the composer.