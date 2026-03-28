15 Movies Like Road House You Need To Watch Next

1989's "Road House" has to be seen to be believed. This picture stars Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, New York City's toughest bouncer, who gets recruited to travel down to Missouri and help corral the unruly patrons at the local tavern, only to find himself embroiled in a turf war with the local crime boss, played by Ben Gazzara.

Produced by action movie super producer Joel Silver, "Road House" is one of the era's cheesiest and most over-the-top action flicks, with Swayze ripping out men's throats as often as he takes his shirt off. The film has become a cult classic thanks to its preposterous action scenes and cheesy dialogue. As such, even though it's a cult classic that's not actually very good, it got a remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which is also, well, not very good (here's Looper's review of 2024's "Road House").

Still, "Road House" has its fans. There are a lot of people who have a taste for pure, unadulterated sleaze and brutal fight scenes. If that's you and you're itching to watch more movies with a similar vibe, you should consider the following films.