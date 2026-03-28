15 Movies Like Road House You Need To Watch Next
1989's "Road House" has to be seen to be believed. This picture stars Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, New York City's toughest bouncer, who gets recruited to travel down to Missouri and help corral the unruly patrons at the local tavern, only to find himself embroiled in a turf war with the local crime boss, played by Ben Gazzara.
Produced by action movie super producer Joel Silver, "Road House" is one of the era's cheesiest and most over-the-top action flicks, with Swayze ripping out men's throats as often as he takes his shirt off. The film has become a cult classic thanks to its preposterous action scenes and cheesy dialogue. As such, even though it's a cult classic that's not actually very good, it got a remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which is also, well, not very good (here's Looper's review of 2024's "Road House").
Still, "Road House" has its fans. There are a lot of people who have a taste for pure, unadulterated sleaze and brutal fight scenes. If that's you and you're itching to watch more movies with a similar vibe, you should consider the following films.
John Wick
No one expected "Road House" to become a film we're still talking about, and the same is surprisingly true of Keanu Reeves' "John Wick." Way back in 2014, Reeves' star power wasn't quite as bright after "47 Ronin" flopped at the box office. So by the time he got the green light for "John Wick," it was packaged as a direct-to-DVD film. But when the film had its first festival screenings, audiences were pumping their fists thanks to the incredible action choreography co-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch brought to the film. The duo were veterans of the action movie genre, and thanks to their experience making "The Matrix," "The Mechanic," and many others, they were able to change the entire genre forever.
Over the following four films (and potentially more), Wick has disposed of his enemies in a variety of visceral takedowns that would make James Dalton blush, and so if you somehow have gone this long without watching any of the "John Wick" films, you should do yourself a favor and fix that as soon as possible.
Desperado
Robert Rodriguez is a true student of action movies, having made his very first film, "El Mariachi," with little more than a guitar case, a 16 mm camera, and a passion for filmmaking. The result was an indie film sensation that paved the way for Rodriguez to make "Desperado," a sequel that escalates everything that made the original a cult favorite.
While "Road House" has its fair share of violent spectacle, it looks particularly tame compared to "Desperado," in which Rodriguez was able to paint on a bigger canvas. Combined with Banderas' smoldering presence and a breakout role for Salma Hayek, the over-the-top set pieces broke the mold of what was possible in action filmmaking and remain a favorite to this day.
Rodriguez followed "Desperado" with a third installment of the trilogy, "Once Upon a Time in Mexico," but as much as he would love to revisit the series, he admits that he's hesitant to make another film with so much gun violence because of how pervasive the problem of gun violence is in America now.
The Raid: Redemption
In "The Raid: Redemption," one man (Iko Uwais) has to fight his way through a high-rise full of the most vicious killers in all of Indonesia on a quest to save his brother (Donny Almsyah) from the grips of a despotic drug lord (Ray Sahetapy) who commands over the building like a tyrant.
Created as a showcase for the Indonesian martial arts combat style of pencak silat, you have never, ever seen anything like "The Raid: Redemption." Characterized by the use of ruthless elbows and knees that mean you never know where the next blow is coming from, pencak silat turns your entire body into a weapon.
Each fight scene is more visceral and brutal than the last, culminating in one five-minute-long brawl between the two estranged brothers and the drug lord's most brutal enforcer, Mad Dog (Yayan Ruhain). If you thought ripping out a dude's throat was a bit excessive in "Road House," you'll be begging for mercy by the time the elbows and knees start flying in what is widely considered one of the most epic movie fights of the 21st century.
Shoot 'Em Up
A lot of movies get compared to "live-action 'Looney Tunes,'" but only Clive Owen's 2007 action film "Shoot 'Em Up" gives their hero a carrot to munch on while he pulls wicked pranks on a dumb hunter. This knowing send-up of the action movie genre casts Owen as a wandering drifter who just so happens to also be a former black-ops soldier and ends up rescuing an orphaned newborn from Paul Giamatti's unhinged assassin Hertz.
Along the way, he teams up with Monica Bellucci, a voluptuous sex worker who takes a shine to the little infant, and the unlikely trio have to survive wave after wave of assassins in a downright ridiculous level of carnage. "Road House" feels like a movie that accidentally became a cult classic, whereas "Shoot 'Em Up" was striving for it, with Owen rattling off silly one-liners and spilling more blood than most horror films.
The secret sauce that makes "Shoot 'Em Up" an essential watch is Paul Giamatti, who truly cuts loose and plays his most unhinged, smug, and hubristic character out of a long career playing unhinged, smug, and hubristic characters, and he's the perfect Elmer Fudd to Owen's Bugs Bunny.
Walking Tall
"Road House" established a template for gruesome action spectacles, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson carried that torch in his early career. And there's no better example of that than 2004's "Walking Tall." The remake of Joe Don Baker's 1973 classic about a professional wrestler turned small-town sheriff, this 21st-century adaptation transplants The Rock as a U.S. Army soldier who returns home to find the local casino has drowned his hometown in drugs and corruption.
Rather than take it lying down, The Rock sets out to dismantle the criminal underworld with the help of his bumbling friend Ray (Johnny Knoxville), which puts him on a collision course with the all-powerful casino owner Jay Hamilton (Neal McDonough). Armed with little more than a 2x4 and a can of whoop ass, "Walking Tall" was a box office bomb that failed to help Johnson cement his acting career in the early days, but like "Road House," its reputation has grown among action movie fans who long for the days when The Rock was a less family-friendly figure.
The Equalizer
Denzel Washington is many things. He's one of the greatest actors of his generation, if not of all time. He's a mentor who shepherded the next generation of movie stars, like Chadwick Boseman, through the early stages of their careers. And he's "The Equalizer," the star of three vigilante action thrillers by Antoine Fuqua, in which his character Robert McCall takes it upon himself to defend the weak and the innocent from the powerful.
And across "The Equalizer" series, he's done exactly that, with three films chock-full of gleefully gruesome violence. For the distinguished actor, these movies have turned into an opportunity to cut loose and let the bullets fly, which might be why this is the only film of his long career that he's made a sequel for, and it elevates these films to something special.
So yes, he may not be performing any death-defying stunts, but he ably plays the role of a lone hero standing up to corruption and injustice and would make for a thrilling partner to Swayze's James Dalton.
Lethal Weapon
If "Road House" is producer Joel Silver's trash classic, a "so bad it's good" masterpiece of bad taste executed surprisingly well, then "Lethal Weapon" is his genuine, honest-to-God masterpiece.
Both films are patently absurd and over the top, but the unlikely combination of hotheaded Mel Gibson and slow and steady Danny Glover keeps the latter from overflowing into pure camp. Gibson's all passion and fury in the role of Martin Riggs, a LAPD officer who refuses to play by the rules. On the other hand is Glover's thoughtful Roger Murtagh, a veteran homicide detective who is everything Riggs is not, and the two have gone on to become one of cinema's most iconic partnerships.
Gibson and antagonist Gary Busey went through two months of martial arts training for a climactic battle, which included judo, jiu jitsu, and Brazilian capoeira, but at the end of the day, it's the camaraderie between Murtagh and Riggs, like Dalton's partnership with Wade Garrett (Sam Elliott), that elevates the film to master-class status.
Point Break
If "Road House" left you wanting more Patrick Swayze, then your next watch absolutely without a doubt has to be "Point Break." This larger-than-life crime story follows a young FBI agent played by Keanu Reeves as he infiltrates Swayze's crew, who surf the waves by day and rob banks by night.
Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, "Point Break" is one of the purest distillations of action cinema ever devised. And the two form a compelling bond that elevates the entire production, as Reeves' impressionable FBI agent Johnny Utah falls under the sway of Bodhi's (Patrick Swayze) cult of personality. Will Utah follow through on his mission, taking down Bodhi's gang of zen bank robbers, or will he forsake his oath and embrace life with his newfound mentor? If you've somehow gone this long without watching "Point Break," then you'll have to watch it to find out because this film remains to this day as not just one of Patrick Swayze's best films, but Keanu Reeves' best characters as well.
The Beekeeper
We've picked out some of the best action films of all time, but that's not really what has made "Road House" such an enduring cultural object. No, "Road House" is, in the best sense of the word, an action flick. It's a lightweight piece of entertainment, and what few brain cells it does possess are focused entirely on entertaining you. And in that way, Jason Statham's "The Beekeeper" is the perfect successor to "Road House."
Statham stars as the titular Beekeeper, who once served as a secret agent for a shadowy organization called the Beekeepers, who were tasked with protecting humanity from predators who would wipe out our colony. Statham has retired to literally keep bees, but much like Dalton, he finds himself pulled back into the fray when he has to take down a corrupt businessman who is polluting the town.
With the addition of nepo babies and phishing scams, "The Beekeeper" is something like a 21st-century successor to schlock like "Road House," and even if it didn't quite get very good reviews, it still goes down smooth (if you leave your brain at the door).
Hard Target
You can't have a list of great action movies without including at least one film from the king of Hong Kong action cinema: John Woo. But if you've just watched "Road House," you are more likely going to be in the mood for something a bit schlockier than his prime cuts like "Hard Boiled" or "The Killer." Instead, you'll want to get a great American hamburger like "Hard Target."
The film marked Woo's first experience directing in Hollywood, and he hit the ground running with this incredible spectacle of stunts and violence with Jean-Claude Van Damme. The "Muscles From Brussels" plays a Cajun merchant seaman who is hunted down by wealthy hunters Emil Fouchon (Lance Henriksen) and Pik van Cleaf (Arnold Vosloo), who get their kicks hunting homeless men for sport in this loose adaptation of "The Most Dangerous Game."
Woo's patented style of slow-motion spectacle was unlike anything Hollywood had ever seen, and while "Hard Target" isn't his greatest film, it undoubtedly changed Hollywood stunts forever.
The Rundown
You can't have a list of masculine action movies without multiple selections from the filmography of one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and after watching "Walking Tall," you should make sure to add "The Rundown" to your list.
This 2003 Peter Berg movie follows Johnson as a reluctant debt collector for a shady bookie (William Lucking) who finds himself chasing down his boss' treasure-hunting son Travis (Seann William Scott) in the wild jungles of Brazil. Travis has come searching for a mythical artifact known as "O Gato do Diablo," or "The Devil's Cat," and ends up running right into the middle of a clash between a local revolutionary group led by Rosario Dawson, and Christopher Walken, the powerful mine owner who rules the remote village with an iron fist.
The camaraderie between Johnson and Scott makes "The Rundown" a fun watch, with an odd-couple energy that plays to both their strengths. And Walken, much like Ben Gazzara's Casino boss in "Road House," gives one of his most memorable performances as the heavy they have to take down together.
Cobra
Sylvester Stallone is the king of schlocky action movies, and "Cobra" might just be his schlock masterpiece. It all starts with a hostage situation in a supermarket that forces the LAPD to bring in Lt. Marion "Cobra" Cobretti (Sylvester Stallone) to dispose of the terrorists. But his heroism clashes with proper police procedure, and Cobra chafes against his boss' micromanagement when he discovers this rash of violence can be traced back to a deadly apocalypse cult calling itself the New World.
When the New World cult targets a local woman, Ingrid Knudsen (Brigitte Nielsen), Cobra can only run for so long before he has to solve the problem the only way he knows how: total unrepentant violence. Cobra tosses out the police handbook and picks up his machine gun to take down the cult once and for all.
"Cobra" and "Road House" share a bloodthirsty passion for action, the likes of which you can't really make today.
Big Trouble in Little China
"Big Trouble in Little China" straddles the line between camp classic and genuine action movie masterpiece, and that's all thanks to John Carpenter.
On the surface, "Big Trouble in Little China" is an Orientalist nightmare: Kurt Russell stars as mulleted truck driver Jack Burton, a trucker who stops by San Francisco's Chinatown for a delivery and ends up embroiled in a clash between two rival Chinese gangs that explodes into supernatural mumbo jumbo when the villainous Lo Pan (James Hong) arrives to enact an ancient curse that requires him to marry Kim Cattrall.
This is the same kind of Orientalist stereotyping that makes a rollicking adventure film like "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" difficult to watch in the 21st century, but what makes "Big Trouble in Little China" so special is that it's subversively a critique of all those same tropes.
Jack is a dolt whose muscles are bigger than his brains, and he's not even particularly good at using those muscles! The true hero is his buddy Wang Chi (Dennis Dun), who saves the day. So if you want to watch a martial arts flick with a better sense of humor and something to say, take a trip to "Little China" as soon as possible.
Nobody
This list has been full of the greatest action movie stars of all time. Jean-Claude Van Damme. Jason Statham. Dwayne Johnson. But the fact that we can include veteran comedian Bob Odenkirk on this list is no joke: His 2021 action film "Nobody" is not a parody of action movies. This picture is the genuine article, with Odenkirk going through intense fight training to play the part of Hutch Mansell, an ordinary father trying to move on from his old life as a CIA assassin.
Unfortunately for poor Hutch, he runs afoul of a Russian gang when he beats a gang of hooligans to a bloody pulp aboard a city bus. Unbeknownst to him, one of these thugs is the brother of the Russian kingpin Yulian Kuznetsov (Aleksey Serebryakov), who unleashes the full force of his gang to find and kill Hutch.
Despite starring a legend of comedy, "Nobody" plays like a slightly more grounded version of "John Wick," which makes sense when you realize the film was written by "John Wick" writer Derek Kolstad. Whereas the Wick universe has turned into a full-on alternate reality in which the assassin industry is a core pillar of the world economy, "Nobody" remains firmly planted in our real world, albeit one where an average Joe can take on the entire mob with a little help from his family.
Bloodsport
Jean-Claude Van Damme gets two spots on this list because, well, if you want some hardcore action carnage, you can't go wrong picking just about any JCVD flick. And while the metatextual "JCVD" is considered the best of his films, it lacks the literal punch that made Van Damme a star, and that's why we're instead going to recommend you put "Bloodsport" on your watchlist after "Road House."
Van Damme was a gifted martial artist before he became an action movie star, and "Bloodsport" was the film that made him a household name. Based on a supposed true story, the film is a veritable smorgasbord of martial arts, as United States Army Capt. Frank Dux enters an underground, no-holds-barred martial arts tournament that leaves its losers lying dead on the ground.
"Bloodsport" was the perfect vehicle for Van Damme. In its climactic battle, Capt. Dux manages to slay his enemy, Chong Li (Bolo Yeung), even after he's blinded by Li's underhanded scheme. It's easily the best fight scene of Van Damme's career, and a perfect follow-up to the bloodletting in "Road House."