Robert Rodriguez Revealed The Real Reason He Is Reluctant To Revisit Desperado

Although the "Desperado" film series kicked off Robert Rodriguez's career more than 30 years ago, the multi-faceted filmmaker admitted that he's reluctant to revisit the story again on film. Rodriguez took Hollywood by storm in 1992 with the release of his micro-budgeted indie sensation "El Mariachi," which he wrote, directed, produced, shot, and edited. Starring Carlos Gallardo in the title role, "El Mariachi" follows a traveling musician-turned-gunman who is forced to blast his way out of life-threatening circumstances when he encounters a group of hardened criminals.

Antonio Banderas took up the mantle of El Mariachi in the 1995 sequel, "Desperado," where the gunslinging musician with a guitar case loaded with weaponry teamed with then-relative newcomer Salma Hayek, who plays his ally and lover Carolina. Banderas and Hayek also returned for the third film in the series, 2003's "Once Upon a Time in Mexico," which also starred Johnny Depp, Willem Dafoe, and Eva Mendes.

In an interview with The Wrap, Rodriguez pondered whether he'd ever return to the series, 20 years after the last film. However, he noted, a lot has changed in the past two decades surrounding gun culture. "I would love to revisit the Desperado series. I thought it was way ahead of its time," Rodriguez said. "It's really hard to do today, for me, anything with guns. Gun violence has gotten out of control."