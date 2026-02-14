The '90s isn't only special because of Ricky Martin's "Livin' la Vida Loca" and Los del Rio's "Macarena" electrifying dance floors. It's also a decade that transformed the action movie genre. Several films featured high-quality, innovative stunts that changed the game in Hollywood and charted an exciting course for the future. If it weren't for these motion pictures, some of the best action movies of all time, such as "John Wick" and "Sicario," may not have come into being.

It's next to impossible to compile an exhaustive list of all the influential movies from the decade. An entire feature could be dedicated to Hong Kong action cinema from that era alone. So, we picked films with the most major impact on Hollywood's presentation of action. While some were influenced by the movies before them, these made the bigger splash thanks to their star power, advanced production values, and the studio muscle behind them. Sometimes life is unfair and doesn't reward those who came first, but those who make the louder noise. With that said, let's head back to the past and explore the '90s action movies that changed Hollywood stunts forever.