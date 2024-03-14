Road House Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Action Remake Inspires Apathy

Whatever information emerges from the ongoing lawsuit, the 2024 "Road House" feels like a movie that was greenlit for the sake of holding onto a license and was rushed through production as a result. I couldn't tell you if any dialogue was filled in through AI voiceovers like the suit alleges, but I can tell you there are a lot of obviously ADRed lines, and the tenor of much of the dialogue and acting is awkward. Characters repeat points that were already made clear before, while most of the jokes just feel off. The most annoyingly flat attempt at comic relief is a running gag trying to get ahead of the meme that this movie is "actually a Western."

Despite "Road House" supposedly getting a bigger budget in exchange for a streaming debut, the movie looks weirdly cheap. Most of the visuals are bland, and thanks to some obvious CGI, the action scenes come across as fake even with actual MMA fighters like Conor McGregor participating. There's some neat choreography in the violent bouts, but it's neither gritty enough to feel immersive nor stylized enough to be like a live-action cartoon, instead falling into an awkward in-between. In theory, the film's most memorable kill involves a guy getting eaten by a crocodile — in practice, I eventually got bored enough that I actually forgot the crocodile kill was a thing until after the movie was over.

Perhaps the biggest flaw of the 2024 "Road House" is how little reason it gives the audience to care about the fate of the Road House itself. Obviously, the family business is good and the greedy developers trying to shut it down are bad, but these seemingly surefire plot dynamics don't get dramatized effectively enough to inspire real investment. It's kind of fun when Jake Gyllenhaal's doing his thing and beating up other shirtless muscle-men, but it's fun you can have while cooking or doing laundry. Ignoring the behind-the-scenes drama, it's not a movie to get angry about, but it's a movie that barely exists.

"Road House" premieres on Prime Video on March 21.