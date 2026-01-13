'80s Action Movies That Would Never Get Made Today

Let's be real for a second: '80s action movies hit like a burger and shake after a night out. It was a time in which the testosterone was enough to power a planet, and the hero's muscles had their own muscles. Names like Stallone, Schwarzenegger, Van Damme, Seagal, and Norris were gods among men, as everyone knew who to call when end-of-the-world stakes and gun-toting bad guys were looming in the distance.

However, the decade was also a much different time. What was deemed acceptable then might not be seen in the same light today. Look, hindsight is 20/20, and it's easy to sit here and say, "Hey, that aged like a slice of cheese stored in a sock," so let's not blast these films for being products of their era.

What is fair, however, is to look at '80s action movies that would struggle to get made in the modern day. Maybe they glamorize something problematic, contain negative stereotypes, or feature a bizarre premise that would have everyone scratching their heads and lighting up Reddit with questions about how everything went from flexed to perplexed. Ready for the ultimate truth bomb? Great — let's dive right in!