The 5 Most Underrated Sci-Fi Shows Streaming On HBO Max

There is no better time to be a science fiction fan. In the age of streaming, classic sci-fi shows as varied and beloved as "The Twilight Zone," "Doctor Who," and "Mystery Science Theater 3000" are only a few clicks away — to say nothing of high-budget, highly entertaining new shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."

With so many streaming services to choose from, enterprising audiences searching for underrated science fiction shows should look towards HBO Max. Not only does HBO Max stream some of the best horror shows ever made and modern sci-fi hits like "Watchmen" and "The Leftovers," but it is also home to underrated sci-fi gems that are overdue for rediscovery.

While what defines a show as "underrated" may be debatable, we determined these five programs as likely to have slipped under the radar for many viewers, whether due to the medium (animation), an ill-timed release, or an original concept untethered to any major IP (apologies, "Dune: Prophecy"). Featuring robots, psychics, hackers, and even a post-apocalyptic production of "Hamlet," here are the five underrated science fiction shows you need to watch on HBO Max.