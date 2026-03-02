5 Best Horror TV Shows Streaming On HBO Max

Horror fans have been eating very well for quite some time now. Apart from the many excellent scary films that have been cropping up in recent years, the prevalence of streaming services has led to an absolute wealth of horror series as well.

The question, then, is which streamer offers the most horror series bang for the user's buck? The first name that springs to mind might be Netflix, thanks to the number of titles the platform has on our ranking of best horror shows. However, a scare show aficionado absolutely shouldn't sleep on HBO Max, either.

In recent years, the Warner Bros.-owned streamer has accumulated an embarrassment of riches when it comes to quality horror series, and the sheer variety of HBO Max's finest scares can rival the competition without breaking a sweat. To determine the best of the best, we dove into Rotten Tomatoes to ascertain the greatest, most critically-approved horror shows the platform has to offer. Here are five of the finest specimens.