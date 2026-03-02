5 Best Horror TV Shows Streaming On HBO Max
Horror fans have been eating very well for quite some time now. Apart from the many excellent scary films that have been cropping up in recent years, the prevalence of streaming services has led to an absolute wealth of horror series as well.
The question, then, is which streamer offers the most horror series bang for the user's buck? The first name that springs to mind might be Netflix, thanks to the number of titles the platform has on our ranking of best horror shows. However, a scare show aficionado absolutely shouldn't sleep on HBO Max, either.
In recent years, the Warner Bros.-owned streamer has accumulated an embarrassment of riches when it comes to quality horror series, and the sheer variety of HBO Max's finest scares can rival the competition without breaking a sweat. To determine the best of the best, we dove into Rotten Tomatoes to ascertain the greatest, most critically-approved horror shows the platform has to offer. Here are five of the finest specimens.
It: Welcome to Derry
- Creators: Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs
- Showrunners: Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane
- Cast: Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, James Remar, Matilda Lawler, Bill Skarsgård
- Number of episodes: 8
- Where to watch: HBO Max
The masterminds behind the "It" movie duology — Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs — are decidedly not messing around when it comes to "It: Welcome to Derry." The frequently ruthless show takes existing elements of Stephen King's "It" lore and remixes them in truly unprecedented ways, with only one foregone conclusion: Since the show takes place before the events of the movies, Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgård) will emerge on top. It's only a matter of who will survive him and what will be left of them.
That's already a horrifying premise, but the show manages to up the ante in numerous impressively creepy ways. From the hidden meanings in the opening credits of "It: Welcome to Derry" to the way the series ties its elements into the grander scheme of King stories, this is one show that bears repeat viewings. Come for the jump scares, return for the King Easter eggs — either way, you'll marvel at the titular monster's sheer depravity.
Folklore
- Creator/Showrunner: Eric Khoo
- Cast: Kazuki Kitamura, Bront Palarae, Misuzu Kanno, Jeong Yun-seok, Marissa Anita
- Number of episodes: 13
- Where to watch: HBO Max
Many Asian countries have produced amazing horror masterpieces, so fans had every reason to expect Eric Khoo's show to be good. An anthology series that focuses on various myths and evil spirits of the continent, "Folklore" shifts tones, directors, countries, and languages from episode to episode.
From various flavors of obsession and bad decisions to encounters with supernatural creatures like the child-stealing Wewe Gombel and the Thai cannibal ghost Pob, "Folklore" rolls out a laundry list of terrors that are wholly unlike your average Western horror project. Thanks to the show's focus on superstition and various countries' mythologies, the episodes often come across as a combination of dark fairy tales and drama, which caters for fans who like their horror atmospheric and premises distinctive.
30 Coins
- Creator/Showrunner: Álex de la Iglesia
- Cast: Eduard Fernández, Megan Montaner, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Paul Giamatti
- Number of episodes: 16
- Where to watch: HBO Max
Looper has told you before about "30 Coins," another chilling hidden horror gem you can watch on HBO Max. Also known as "30 Monedas," this Spanish horror mystery series takes its name from the 30 pieces of silver that Judas received for selling Jesus out to the Romans, per the Bible. Here, the coins are central to a terrifying mystery that starts with a seemingly invincible bank robber and a cow that seems to give birth to a human baby, before things get even stranger from there.
Full of religion, supernatural phenomena, and grime, "30 Coins" tells a story that's inherently human, yet completely unafraid to go nuts with disgusting creatures and unholy conspiracies. It's simultaneously the most and least serious work on this list, combining white-knuckle intensity with absurd outlandishness in ways that few would dare to think, let alone film.
The Last of Us
- Creators/Showrunners: Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann
- Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Isabela Merced, Kaitlyn Dever
- Number of episodes: 16
- Where to watch: HBO Max
What can be said about "The Last of Us" that hasn't been said by its rave reviews and nine Primetime Emmy wins? This titan of a show combines post-apocalyptic horror with intimate human drama and big storylines that explore the best and worst mindsets of people whose world has strained them far beyond the breaking point, all while delivering a wonderful adaptation of one of the most ambitious and beloved video game series out there.
The Cordyceps fungus infection that serves as the show's version of the zombie apocalypse makes for a wonderfully visceral threat. The production design is stunning across the board, and nearly every moment of the show is pure, ominous eye candy. However, the true beating heart of the show are the actors. Pedro Pascal's grizzled survivor Joel and Bella Ramsey's snarky and increasingly jaded Ellie are great together, and everyone else holds their own brilliantly.
In this elite crowd, it's Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman who steal the show in their excellent Season 1 episode "Long, Long Time," which expands two minor video game characters' relationship into one of the most touching post-apocalyptic love stories ever seen. Both men were justifiably up for an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a drama series, with Offerman ultimately taking home the statuette. Every single moment of "The Last of Us" is worth watching, but if you only have time for one episode, make it this one.
Lovecraft Country
- Creator/Showrunner: Misha Green
- Cast: Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Courtney B. Vance, Wunmi Mosaku
- Number of episodes: 10
- Where to watch: HBO Max
Based on Matt Ruff's horror novel of the same name, Misha Green's "Lovecraft Country" is executive produced by Jordan Peele, and indeed covers the themes Peele has become known for. The show explores H.P. Lovecraft's (notoriously racist) mythology through the lens of Black characters' experiences in the segregated 1950s. The approach allows the show to layer supernatural terror with the all-too-real horrors of the world. Magic, monsters, and the mundane — but no less frightening — threats of white America soon intertwine, and the show even gets considerably more meta with the source material than the viewer might expect.
It's understandable that "Lovecraft Country" might not be everyone's cup of tea, thanks to events behind the scenes. Jonathan Majors, who plays Atticus Freeman in the 2020 show, was deemed guilty of third degree assault and harassment in 2023, and Marvel Studios dropped Majors as its major antagonist Kang soon afterwards. The controversy surrounding the actor might have soured "Lovecraft County" for some. Still, removed from the Majors drama, it is worth noting that the show is great and has some pretty profound things to say — not to mention an amazing cast full of names like Jurnee Smollett, Courtney B. Vance, Wunmi Mosaku, and the late, great Michael K. Williams.