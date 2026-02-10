10 Must-Watch Twilight Zone Episodes That Still Hit Just As Hard Today

In 1959, CBS struck television gold when it took a chance on Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone." To that point, there had never been an anthology series meditating on the weird, strange, and macabre. Blending genres from science fiction and horror to fantasy and even Western, it wasn't long before the pop culture phenomenon took the world by storm, securing three Primetime Emmys and cementing its place in television history. For five seasons, the show pushed boundaries, horrified and fascinated viewers, and gave Serling an outlet to express himself.

Although "The Twilight Zone" has since spawned three revivals and a feature film, nothing has lived up to those original 156 episodes. Sure, some have been better than others (most notably Jordan Peele's 2019 revival), but in the end, it's hard not to compare each new iteration — and even similar shows like "Outer Limits," "Tales from the Crypt," and "Black Mirror" — to what Rod Serling and his talented writing staff accomplished over 60 years ago.

But before diving into the most underrated episodes of "The Twilight Zone," don't sleep on these 10 essential chapters from the original CBS anthology. From acclaimed classics to fan-favorite entries, these are the tales that anyone even remotely interested in the series ought to start with. So, grab that key of imagination and unlock the door into another dimension, because you're about to enter "The Twilight Zone."