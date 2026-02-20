10 Sci-Fi Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

Technically, "Sense8" is one of the "luckier" canceled sci-fi shows, as the massive fan campaign that followed its premature end ultimately got Netflix to fund an extended finale. That's all well and good (and the finale is great), but it's still a poor consolation for what the Wachowskis could have done with continued renewals.

"Sense8" is a show unlike any other. For as outstanding and seminal as "The Matrix" is, there's a strong argument that this series shows the sisters at the actual peak of their powers. It's a true epic, an odyssey of immense scale and emotional power. Through its core sci-fi premise — a secret subspecies of human linked to one another through neural connections in pods of eight — the story explores themes of transhumanism, transgenderism, acceptance, and the aspects of the human soul that transcend language and national barriers. It's a gorgeous saga about our ability to help and love one another, accented with the anime-inspired action you'd expect from the Wachowskis.

The reasons why they canceled it aren't hard to understand. It was an incredibly ambitious show with a commensurate price tag — $9 million per episode according to reports, which was sky-high for an original IP in the early days of Netflix producing original content. Then there were the logistics of that production, which filmed on location in all of the story's different global cities. "We ended up having 100,000 miles of flight time for all of last year," Lilly Wachowski told Gizmodo in 2015. "That's four times around the globe." And then there's the subject matter itself — a beautifully radical, strikingly optimistic vision of human identity and connection, beloved by many but misunderstood by others. At least we got the movie, though we should have gotten so much more.