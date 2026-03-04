Marshals Episode 1's Monica Dutton Twist Has Yellowstone Fans United

Contains Spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1 Episode 1 — "Piya Wiconi"

Unfortunately for CBS, a good chunk of "Yellowstone" devotees who tuned in to sample the new drama "Marshals" didn't like what they saw — nor what it says about Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) future. But among their issues, fans were united on one thing: They all think Monica Dutton's (Kelsey Asbille) death was unnecessary.

The decision to kill off Monica in the first episode of "Marshals" was bound to be controversial. Many fans thought the young mother's death was too tragic, especially in light of what Kayce has dealt with before. "He's lost his mom, dad, oldest brother, adopted brother, his second-born child, and now his wife. That's a bit much," remarked u/MerelyWhelmed1 on the "Yellowstone" subreddit.

Others noted that it completely ruined how the end of his storyline played out on the mothership program. "Killing Monica is such sloppy writing and really changes how I feel about the end of Yellowstone for Kayce. So much of how that show ended is really meaningless with Monica dying shortly after," declared u/Disastrous-Fruit8037. But Monica's death wasn't the only problem old viewers had with the new plotlines "Marshals" offered.