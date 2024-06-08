What Is 'Fridging'? The Gross Origins & True Meaning Of A Huge Hollywood Problem

When it comes to movies, TV shows, and comic books, tropes make the world go round. Who could ever fault a good enemies-to-lovers arc, a classic origin story, or a surly mentor character? Especially in genre fiction like superhero stories, fantasy, and science fiction, tropes function as markers for the audience — indicators that yes, this is the kind of story you think it is. But some tropes, like the infamous "woman in the refrigerator," are only harmful.

You likely know this fictional trend by the shortened term "fridging," or you may not have heard of it at all. In essence, fridging is when a character (typically a supporting female love interest) is killed off in order to give the protagonist (typically male) a motivating force or initiating event with which to start their own story. While fridging can occur with non-female characters, especially queer characters, it's predominantly recognized as a trope for how women are written. Often, the characters in question don't serve any real purpose in the story other than to eventually be murdered, assaulted, or otherwise tormented. They serve as fuel for the leading men, and nothing more.

Though the mechanics of fridging were present in fiction long before the phenomenon had a catchy name, this trope was first identified in the late '90s by eventual comic book writer Gail Simone. The "women in refrigerators" title was a reference to a dark piece of Green Lantern history from 1994.