10 Best Sci-Fi Shows On Apple TV

Content is currently more readily available to us than at any other point in the history of mass media. But it requires subscriptions to multiple streaming services, whose fees seem to go up almost by the month. It adds up quickly, to the point that many people keep only one or two paid services at a time and rotate them as needed. If you're a fan of sci-fi shows, this is especially necessary. The genre is so spread out across the various services that it would be a costly endeavor to pay for all the ones you'd need to access them all at once.

Should Apple TV be one of the services you are currently paying for? If it's the next one you were intending to rotate to, you'll want to know which sci-fi shows to add to your watchlist. If you're more of a hidden gem type of person, our list of underrated Apple TV sci-fi shows you have to watch might be more your speed. Otherwise, the picks below encompass what we believe are the actual best sci-fi shows on the service, some of which have already wrapped up, and others that have more seasons yet to come.