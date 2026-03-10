10 Best Movies Like Dodgeball

The L really stands for love whenever anyone thinks of Rawson Marshall Thurber's "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story." The 2004 sports comedy pits the lovable losers from Average Joe's gym against the powerhouse posers from Globo Gym across the street. With Average Joe's in dire financial straits, owner Peter LaFleur (Vince Vaughn) enters a dodgeball tournament in hopes of winning the cash prize necessary to keep his gym afloat. But Globo Gym's White Goodman (Ben Stiller) enters his Purple Cobras too, as he hopes to crush Average Joe's for good.

Stiller steals the show as the narcissistic but foolish White, who often ends up insulting himself because he thinks he's a competent orator. He's complemented by the all-star cast of "Dodgeball", who turn it into one of the funniest comedies of the 2000s — and maybe ever. That isn't all, though, as the film also possesses outstanding cameos from the likes of Jason Bateman and William Shatner, who make full use of their limited time on screen to produce chuckles and leave a lasting impression.

After watching "Dodgeball," viewers are likely to find themselves wanting to watch more movies like it. And why not? Everybody needs to laugh more in life. Sure, not every film will have its own White Goodman or ridiculous Purple Cobra dance to imitate, but this carefully curated selection of movies captures the same mood and absurdity of the Thurber classic. There's no need to dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge these choices, because they will rock you!