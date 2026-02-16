Robert Duvall, Hollywood Legend From Apocalypse Now And The Godfather, Dead At 95

Actor Robert Duvall has died at 95. On February 15, the actor died in his home, per a Facebook post from his wife Luciana Duvall. The cause of Duvall's death has not been confirmed at this time of writing.

One of the finest actors of his generation, Duvall's first on-screen credits date back to 1960, and he has been part of some of the greatest movies of all time, from "The Godfather" to "Apocalypse Now." Over the decades, he has been nominated for dozens of awards, many of which he's won. In 1984, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his turn as country singer Mac Sledge in the 1983 drama "Tender Mercies," and he's been nominated for no less than six more Oscars since.

According to a statement by his wife, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court."