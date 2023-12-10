Ben Stiller's Dodgeball & Heavyweights Villains Are The Same Guy Says One Theory

Throughout his career, comedic actor Ben Stiller has attached himself to numerous high-profile productions that have become solid fan favorites, including 1995's "Heavyweights" and 2004's "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story." In the former film, Stiller stars as the self-centered and cruel fitness entrepreneur Tony Perkis, and in the latter, Stiller plays the arrogant owner of Globo Gym and rival of Average Joe's Gym, White Goodman. Though they come from different movies and have numerous differences between them, an intriguing fan theory suggests that Perkis and Goodman are actually one and the same.

This idea is explored by @confusedbreakfast on TikTok, who theorizes that after his shameful antics in "Heavyweights," Perkis turns to unhealthy foods and gains weight, as "Dodgeball" reveals Goodman did before his days at Globo Gym. Tony Perkis Sr. (also played by Stiller) then dies, leaving his son with a sizable fortune. This prompts Perkis to lose weight, rebrand himself under the name White Goodman, and use the funds to become the face of Globo Gym. Not only does Perkis and Goodman's shared love of corny promotional videos lend credence to this theory, but so do the similarities between the Perkis Power and Globo Gym logos.

Elsewhere on the internet, this "Heavyweights" and "Dodgeball" theory has been explored even more thoroughly.