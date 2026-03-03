Landman's 12 Main Characters, Ranked From Worst To Best

Angela Norris (Ali Larter) is a woman written by Taylor Sheridan, which unfortunately makes her a perfect candidate for the bottom spot on this list. Sheridan's female characters are often scattershot in quality. For every complicated or fascinating Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), he serves up a shallow, shrill stereotype. Sometimes, these ladies simply exist to act as examples of the sort of people Sheridan doesn't like — just look at cardboard environmentalist Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) in "Yellowstone."

Angela falls into that latter category — she's here to be beautiful, decorous, resilient, wear spandex, and do little else. When she's not giving Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) a migraine with her foolish behavior, she can be seen at her job in an old folks' home, leading them through their exercises and encouraging mischief by getting them drunk or checking them out to go gambling. Her outlandish behavior makes her look ridiculous, and her relationship with Tommy makes both characters worse.

The trouble with Angela is that she's so self-indulgent and childish that one doesn't care if she lives, dies, or finally grows up. Her utter obliviousness to social cues and the consequences of her actions causes Tommy and the audience alike nothing but grief, hence why she's propping up this list in bottom place.