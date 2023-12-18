MCU's Jonathan Majors Deemed Guilty Of Third Degree Assault & Harassment

Content warning: domestic abuse & physical assault

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Majors received the news with his current girlfriend Meagan Good and his family, who were with him in the courtroom after a multi-day trial.

The charges for this trial were brought against Majors — who plays multiversal villain Kang in various MCU projects, including "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Loki" — by the state of New York, and these aforementioned charges concern Majors' ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In a highly publicized legal battle that's taken place over the last several months, Jabbari's team presented evidence that Majors physically assaulted Jabbari after she saw an incriminating text on his phone (allegedly related to his infidelity). Afterward, Jabbari suffered multiple injuries during the incident, leading New York City cops to arrest Majors shortly after the altercation occurred.

The jury found Majors guilty of these charges in the third degree but found him not guilty of both intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree. The six-person group deliberated throughout three days, and, as of this writing, Majors has not yet been sentenced. That portion of the trial will take place on February 6, 2024.