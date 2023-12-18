MCU's Jonathan Majors Deemed Guilty Of Third Degree Assault & Harassment
Content warning: domestic abuse & physical assault
Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Majors received the news with his current girlfriend Meagan Good and his family, who were with him in the courtroom after a multi-day trial.
The charges for this trial were brought against Majors — who plays multiversal villain Kang in various MCU projects, including "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Loki" — by the state of New York, and these aforementioned charges concern Majors' ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In a highly publicized legal battle that's taken place over the last several months, Jabbari's team presented evidence that Majors physically assaulted Jabbari after she saw an incriminating text on his phone (allegedly related to his infidelity). Afterward, Jabbari suffered multiple injuries during the incident, leading New York City cops to arrest Majors shortly after the altercation occurred.
The jury found Majors guilty of these charges in the third degree but found him not guilty of both intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree. The six-person group deliberated throughout three days, and, as of this writing, Majors has not yet been sentenced. That portion of the trial will take place on February 6, 2024.
What does this mean for his active projects?
Lately, it's been impossible to avoid the case leveled against Majors by Jabbari. Since March, he's faced numerous professional consequences due to these allegations. Majors was in recruiting advertisements for the United States Army, but those commercials have since been pulled. The actor's management company Entertainment 360, and his PR firm, Lede Company, dropped him as a client. Majors showed up in Season 2 of "Loki," but his Disney movie "Magazine Dreams" was removed from his 2023 slate, and he was fired from "The Man in My Basement."
These official charges are incredibly serious, ranging from verbal abuse (where he allegedly demanded that she behave more like Michelle Obama) to physical assault. Only time will tell as to Majors' eventual sentencing, but the fact that he was found guilty on any of the counts with which he was charged is an enormous development. At the time of this writing, Marvel Studios has yet to discuss the future of Kang (or Majors) in the MCU — though, it'll likely be known at or around the time of February's sentencing.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.