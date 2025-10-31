The Hidden Meanings In IT: Welcome To Derry's Opening Credits

"It: Welcome to Derry" is an eerie, chilling prequel that takes us to Derry, Maine, decades before Stephen King's Losers Club was even born. In the show's second episode, "The Thing in the Dark," even its opening credits are loaded with hidden meaning. If you want a complete rundown of every single reference the credits make, click the video above. It includes scenes which foreshadow and recall many a local tragedy, ultimately turning the whole opening package into a loving, tightly-packed tribute to King's world.

The most prominent image in the first few opening minutes is that of Paul Bunyan. "It" fans will recognize the statue as the same one that will one day chase after Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), but in the credits, the tourist attraction is in the early process of being built. It doesn't take long for the montage to focus on an image of a little girl peering down a storm drain with a missing child flyer posted nearby — bad news for her and good news for Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgård), who tends to grab a lot of his victims this way. Step by step, these scenes clue you in to the fact that the peaceful, cheerful suburban façade of Derry is just that — window dressing for the sinister reality lying at the town's beating heart.