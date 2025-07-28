The 15 Best Horror TV Shows Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In days gone by, horror was a genre better suited to the movies: Scares didn't play well on small, standard definition screens, while blood and gore was never going to get past TV censors. Sure, there were a handful of classic horror tales on TV — a couple of which even make this list — but television wasn't the best place to find hair-raising horror. But all of that began to change with the advent of the TV ratings system in the late 1990s, and there was an even bigger shift in the 2000s with the proliferation of streaming services.

The marriage of the ratings system and streaming platforms slowly allowed for much more adult content to make it into living rooms. And with bigger and bigger televisions becoming more popular, home viewing had the potential to be just as spine-tingling as sitting in a darkened movie theater. Suddenly, the horror genre exploded, becoming a veritable goldmine for telling compelling stories that hook audiences with a mix of drama and terror.

With so many new horror classics and a handful of older ones still standing the test of time, it's not easy assembling a list of the best of the best. After all, there are many different kinds of horror stories, each with its own ways of curdling your blood. But whether they are supernatural horror, slasher horror, or psychological horror, we think we've found the top 15 shows in the genre, and ranked them from great to best.