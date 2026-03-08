12 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of Young Sheldon

"Young Sheldon" chronicles George's longtime struggle to be accepted as a professional football coach. Those ups and downs have led him to extremes, and even cause him to face unemployment as the seasons go on. "An Ugly Car, an Affair and Some Kickass Football" brings his quest for fulfillment to a magical peak, as he steps in to coach Medford High's team in an important game, making this much-rewatch material for those who want to savor his well-earned joy.

Coach Wayne Wilkins (Doc Farrow) collapses under the weight of a marital crisis, putting the spotlight right on George. The result is an extremely emotionally fulfilling episode that serves to set the patriarch on his way — and forge a tragic destiny for him. His burgeoning football coaching career will lead him to a collegiate opportunity, as well as his eventual fatal heart attack; for fans that are looking for hints and details regarding how that happened, rewatching this one is an essential experience. The football scenes alone are worth seeing over and over again, as they're so beautifully shot.

Elsewhere, an equally charming subplot sees Meemaw and Mandy (Emily Osment) try to conceal a couple of big secrets from each other. Mandy finds out about Meemaw's illegal betting parlor, and Meemaw figures out Georgie and Mandy are still sleeping together. It's a lovely pas de deux that proves the eldest and the youngest members of the extended Cooper clan definitely know the score.