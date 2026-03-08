12 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of Young Sheldon
"Young Sheldon" lived a long, fruitful life, lasting for a whopping seven seasons. Its legend goes on in syndication and on streaming, where audiences can still be treated to the adventures of everyone's favorite science-minded scamp (Iain Armitage) and his family's foibles whenever they wish. Fans have also tuned into the more adult "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," which tells the life story of Sheldon's older brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan).
But which episodes of the sitcom will have you pressing the rewind button over and over again? Which outings will keep you awwing, laughing, or crying for years on end? Determined by authorial preference and audience ranking websites like IMDb, these 12 episodes will break your heart, make you laugh, or teach you a little something about life. Here's the best of the best — a list of the most rewatchable episodes of "Young Sheldon," listed in ascending order.
A Brisket, Voodoo, and Cannonball Run (Season 1, Episode 7)
"A Brisket, Voodoo, and Cannonball Run" makes it onto this list because it's just plain funny. This episode centers on George Cooper Sr.'s (Lance Barber) quest to find out the secret behind Connie "Meemaw" Tucker's (Annie Potts) brisket recipe. He goes to extreme lengths to replicate her special dish after being handed a fake list of ingredients by his mother-in-law, wasting 14 hours of his life trying to roast the meat to perfection. Things get very ludicrous very quickly, but the fight between Meemaw and George turns into a serious family feud that Sheldon soon sets about solving.
This is a lovely example of the Cooper kids calling the adults' bluffs, as it's Sheldon who ultimately blackmails Meemaw and George into getting along. At the core of the conflict is George's fear that he's never been good enough for Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry), a notion Meemaw disabuses him of. But it also stands as a testament to Meemaw's sass; she's plenty saucy, and this is a perfect showcase for both the character and Annie Potts' talents. Because of her, it's easy to watch this episode over and over and laugh every time, as George tries to get away with his quest for the ultimate slab of beefy bliss.
An Ugly Car, an Affair and Some Kickass Football (Season 6, Episode 6)
"Young Sheldon" chronicles George's longtime struggle to be accepted as a professional football coach. Those ups and downs have led him to extremes, and even cause him to face unemployment as the seasons go on. "An Ugly Car, an Affair and Some Kickass Football" brings his quest for fulfillment to a magical peak, as he steps in to coach Medford High's team in an important game, making this much-rewatch material for those who want to savor his well-earned joy.
Coach Wayne Wilkins (Doc Farrow) collapses under the weight of a marital crisis, putting the spotlight right on George. The result is an extremely emotionally fulfilling episode that serves to set the patriarch on his way — and forge a tragic destiny for him. His burgeoning football coaching career will lead him to a collegiate opportunity, as well as his eventual fatal heart attack; for fans that are looking for hints and details regarding how that happened, rewatching this one is an essential experience. The football scenes alone are worth seeing over and over again, as they're so beautifully shot.
Elsewhere, an equally charming subplot sees Meemaw and Mandy (Emily Osment) try to conceal a couple of big secrets from each other. Mandy finds out about Meemaw's illegal betting parlor, and Meemaw figures out Georgie and Mandy are still sleeping together. It's a lovely pas de deux that proves the eldest and the youngest members of the extended Cooper clan definitely know the score.
A Frat Party, a Sleepover and the Mother of All Blisters (Season 6, Episode 13)
Sheldon's college career provides poignant, hilarious, and thought-provoking grist for the "Young Sheldon" mill, but it's never better than when he has to cope with fellow child genius Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace), who disappeared from the show during Season 5 and returns in this Season 6 episode. In "A Frat Party, a Sleepover and the Mother of All Blisters," Sheldon realizes how different their lives are now, and how deeply their paths have diverged. An underage Paige ends up on campus at Sheldon's college at a crisis point, and he steps in to help. It's an eminently rewatchable character study that's touching no matter how often you rewatch it.
Paige isn't the only one attending the frat party; Sheldon's rebellious twin, Missy (Raegan Revord), is also there, pretending she's older and trying to look cool. But Paige quickly becomes the bigger problem, as she's bewildered and frustrated by the breakdown of her own family. As a result, she has ignored her gifts, dropped out of college, and started drinking and flirting with older boys. Sheldon and Missy easily handle the situation. Missy and Paige's disappearance even has an unexpected positive influence on the grown-ups stuck at home; George and Mary bond over their fear and begin to heal the rift in their marriage. It's a lovely, shattering episode that shows how the Cooper's strong familial bond has kept Sheldon on the straight and narrow — and how a great kid like Paige can get lost in the shuffle without them.
A Crisis of Faith and Octopus Aliens (Season 2, Episode 3)
Sudden death is a strong topic for a sitcom; if it's handled poorly, it can cause audience rebellion or a bad case of the giggles. But "Young Sheldon" tackles it with surprising aplomb. Mary — who tries not to question God and accept His word without question — is a perfect vehicle through which to explore religious doubt. Zoe Perry takes the ball and runs with it, and the end result is a beautiful showcase for her. Noting every nuance in her performance definitely requires multiple rewatches.
Mary is shocked when she learns that a 16-year-old parishioner she's acquainted with has died in an accident. In response, she builds a prayer garden and tries to do more for the community. But it takes a visit to a local bar with Meemaw to unlock her fears and make her confront her hurt and wavering faith — and Sheldon to bring her back to logic and reason after her flailing search for purpose results in nothing more than a hangover. Elsewhere, Sheldon continues to reject his mother's faith and keeps asking bizarre and difficult questions during Pastor Jeff Difford's (Matt Hobby) Sunday sermons.
A Patch, a Modem, and a Zantac (Season 1, Episode 6)
Who would Sheldon Cooper be without his stubbornness? "The Big Bang Theory" fans are fully familiar with his personal rigidity, which reveals itself for the first time during "A Patch, a Modem, and a Zantac." This is the episode where Sheldon battles with NASA, and that means you're going to want to watch him try to prove himself as a budding scientist over and over again.
Sheldon's outraged is sparked by a talk delivered by NASA engineer Dr. Ronald Hodges (Jason Kravits) at his school. Hodges is so dismissive of Sheldon's belief in VTVL technology that Sheldon decides to prove him wrong. He runs through his calculations, ultimately showing up at Hodges' office with proof that the engineer is utterly wrong; Sheldon is simply told he's ahead of his time. It may include that awkward cameo from Elon Musk, who seems to steal some of Sheldon's calculations at the end of the episode, but it's still a pause-worthy edition of the show that's a very necessary building block in understanding who Sheldon is.
The Wild and Woolly World of Nonlinear Dynamics (Season 4, Episode 18)
It's always tough to break up with your first significant other, but in the Season 4 finale of "Young Sheldon," Missy's injured feelings result in a family calamity which causes Mary and George to have a nasty fight. These far-reaching repercussions make the episode worth rewatching. It also contains a beautiful heart-to-heart talk between Missy and Sheldon that's one of the best scenes in the sitcom's history.
Missy is hung up on her first boyfriend Marcus, and is devastated when she catches him cheating on her. She fights with Sheldon and George, and her extreme mood swings leave her family feeling frustrated. A bewildered Sheldon turns to Meemaw, who encourages Sheldon to show his twin some empathy and listen to her tale of woe. George and Mary, meanwhile, fight over how they're handling the kids and whether or not they're doing the right thing regarding Missy's heartbreak. It turns out only Sheldon can soothe his twin's angst and make her see that blood is really thicker than water.
Pongo Pygmaeus and a Culture that Encourages Spitting (Season 3, Episode 7)
George Sr. isn't the only member of the Cooper family with a fondness for athletics. Georgie Jr. shows aptitude on the football field in high school, and little Missy becomes a major part of her little league team. If you have any fondness for her baseball career, then "Pongo Pygmaeus and a Culture that Encourages Spitting" is a must-rewatch episode. Witnessing Missy successfully battle back against sexism is a delightful way to spend your time, and Sheldon's first baby steps into internet notoriety also prove entertaining.
The boys on Missy's team claim girls can't play baseball, and female students at her elementary school put her down by suggesting she's a boy. That leaves Missy in a proverbial social no man's land — and all she wants to do is play baseball. She eventually stands up for herself on the diamond, causing a memorable brawl and proving that she's one tough cookie. Elsewhere, Sheldon gets into an internet flame war with someone who pooh-poohs one of his theories on a physics message board, and Meemaw begins dating Dale (Craig T. Nelson), a relationship that will last her for the rest of the series.
Graduation (Season 4, Episode 1)
Sheldon's graduation from high school is a specter that has long hovered over "Young Sheldon." The show chooses to handle the moment with a dose of sweetness and a knowing look toward Sheldon's future. It's worth multiple rewatches for his graduation speech alone.
Sheldon is a proud valedictorian, his early exit from the halls of Medford High results in an interview on the local news. He has more than earned his sheepskin, but a wave of insecurity hits him as the worst possible moment, leaving his collegiate career in doubt. Missy ends up providing him with the comfort he needs — telling him to do it even though it's scary. Inspired by his twin, Sheldon goes through with his graduation, and in the future, an adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) reveals a little more about current life. It's a real treat, no matter how you slice it.
An 8-Bit Princess and a Flat Tire Genius (Season 2, Episode 8)
Sheldon Cooper and video games are like peanut butter and jelly, so it's no surprise that "Young Sheldon" chose to tell a story about how he got his first home console. What is surprising is how very charming and compulsively rewatchable the episode ends up being. It's fun to watch Sheldon figure out this particular brand of technology, and it's a delight to see him discover a new interest and to know it will serve him well for decades to come.
The system in question is called a Tanoshi, and the game Sheldon becomes addicted to is quite similar to "The Legend of Zelda." He and Meemaw spend days playing it together and, soon, he starts worrying she'll rescue the princess without him. Meemaw is just as into the game as Sheldon is, pulling him out of school so they can play it together. Amazingly, the show doesn't use the moment as a teaching tool; instead, they beat the game together and decide to get another one.
Speaking of future passions, George and Georgie take the family truck in for repairs and Georgie turns out to have quite the aptitude for vehicles, especially tire patching. George thinks Georgie should get a job at the garage, while Mary thinks he's too young. This presages Georgie's career as the "Tire King" — a future further embellished by "Georgie and Mary."
A Launch Party and a Whole Human Being (Season 6, Episode 14)
Big life events always make for compulsively rewatchable sitcom episodes, and to wit, the outing in which little Constance "CeeCee" Cooper is born definitely merits the rewind button. An important part of the "Young Sheldon" timeline, it's chaotic, funny, and heartwarming — and lovely to return to whenever you're in the mood for something especially fluffy.
The majority of the Cooper family disappears when Mandy goes into labor; only Sheldon is available, and he's a less-than-helpful coach as she tries to get to the hospital. Mandy leans on her parents Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) as she labors, and the Coopers race against the clock to make it in before CeeCee enters the world. Georgie has bought an expensive car seat and is trying his darnedest to get the thing strapped in, Missy is stranded back at school, and Mary and George each think that the other is having an affair, causing another fierce argument between them. The Coopers converge on the hospital, dragging their baggage with them, and Georgie remains scared he won't be a good dad. But in the end, the clan welcomes its newest member with great joy, and Georgie proves to be a natural pop.
A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight and a Darn Fine Ring (Season 6, Episode 22)
Natural disasters have a nasty habit of changing everything; and the dramatic, surprising, and even funny chain of events that take place in "A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight and a Darn Fine Ring" feel realistic — especially if you've survived a tornado yourself. It's such a genuinely gripping and frightening episode that had fans in tears; when all of the main characters survive, the viewer takes a deep sigh of relief, as if they, too, were dealing with their own mortality.
When a tornado bears down on Medford, the Cooper family is scattered about town. Missy and George have just taken Sheldon and Mary to the airport for Sheldon's flight to Germany and are stuck in the family car; Meemaw and Dale are trapped at the local laundromat with Pastor Jeff; and newly engaged Georgie and Mandy cope with being stranded at the McAllister house. Before the afternoon's over, Meemaw will lose her home, Missy and George will stare down death, and Mary and Sheldon will land in Germany, oblivious to the family's pain. Missy and George's segment of the episode is particularly harrowing, well-acted, and worth a replay.
A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast (Season 2, Episode 22)
And here it is — the best of the bunch, the "Young Sheldon" episode with the right combination of humor, heart, and emotion. The most rewatchable episode of the series, "A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast" gives us a brief glimpse at how some of Sheldon's future "The Big Bang Theory" friends were doing in their own childhood homes during the events of "Young Sheldon." Pause and catch all of those little background details, and you'll still find something new with every rewatch.
In the episode, Sheldon throws a Nobel Prize party and invites his whole class to attend, but no one shows up. He fears he's going to be alone forever, but the universe clearly has other plans for him. Elsewhere, Dr. John Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) confuses Meemaw with his behavior while trying to cope with his bitterness over never winning a Nobel of his own, and Georgie and George Sr. argue about the family getting cable TV. It's an amusingly well-rounded lot of plots, and definitely worth watching again.