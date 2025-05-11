Things Only Adults Notice In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

They say every happy family is alike, but unhappy ones are unique in their misery. While we certainly wouldn't suggest the Cooper-McAllisters are miserable, both Georgie and Mandy are clearly struggling with their childhood scars in completely different ways. Their individual reactions to their problems point to who they are as people— and why their marriage is imperfect and, ultimately, will not last.

While Georgie is still a little bit goofy and immature, the birth of CeeCee has definitely forced him to grow up, and far too quickly. His father's death at a young age and his own new marriage have also put intense pressure on Georgie to act like an adult, even if he's not emotionally ready for it. Sometimes that comes out in him trying to act like his dad, with a stiff upper lip and the right answer, no matter how much pain that ultimately puts him in. Whether he's forcing himself to work while sick or trying too hard to parent Missy (Raegan Revord), he often wears himself down to the bone. It's only Season 1, and mountainous levels of stress and anxiety have already made him worry about his heart.

Mandy, meanwhile, has responded to Audrey's favoritism toward Connor (Dougie Baldwin) and their fairly negative relationship by trying to propel herself toward stardom. Her expression of her childhood trauma is to aggrandize herself and lie about her circumstances. She dreams of life in a big city, wearing designer jeans, and having attained all the money and respect a person could want. Unfortunately, her "fake it until you make it" ethos has led her into deep financial debt — something adults understand all too well, though most kids won't get it.