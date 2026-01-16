10 Star Trek Episodes That Would Never Air Today

If we're talking about "Star Trek" episodes so offensive that today's broadcasters would never allow them to air, there's really only one place to start the discussion: Season 1 of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Code of Honor" which aired in 1987. It's an episode that's legendary for being terrible but also for being horribly racist with bad stereotypes and many groan-inducing moments.

There's a deadly plague in need of a cure in "Code of Honor" on a planet called Ligon II. The Ligonians are portrayed as a primitive, almost backward culture that seems silly to the audience and the Enterprise crew. Played entirely by Black actors putting on a comically over-the-top Jamaican accent, the Ligonians wear tribal clothing and treat women as property. The Ligonian leader, Lutan (Jessie Lawrence Ferguson), wants Picard to give him Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby), the ship's blonde-haired, blue-eyed white security chief, as the price for the medicine they need. An objection from Lutan's betrothed, Yareena (Karole Selmon), leads to a fight to the death between the two women for the fate of an entire world.

So offensive is "Code of Honor" that even during production the cast objected to much of what they saw being filmed. During a convention in 2013, "TNG" star Michael Dorn called it "the worst episode of 'Star Trek' ever filmed" (per HuffPost). Actor Jonathan Frakes labeled the episode an "embarrassment" and agreed with co-star Denise Crosby that the episode would never play these days (during another convention appearance relayed by TrekMovie).