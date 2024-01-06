Jonathan Frakes' True Feelings About The Controversial Star Trek: Enterprise Finale

"Star Trek: Enterprise" isn't regarded as the sci-fi franchise's finest hour, and Jonathan Frakes doesn't have the most glowing opinion of the polarizing finale, "These Are the Voyages." While speaking to Variety, the actor said he agreed to do the episode for the fans after being sold on the idea that they wanted to see it. However, he wasn't happy about the show's farewell installment ultimately becoming an episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and neither were many viewers.

"The fans didn't want to see us," Frakes said. "Scott Bakula was such a mensch about it, but all these other 'Trek' shows went seven seasons. Nobody wanted to be on a 'Star Trek' show that didn't get to go to seven. And the inherent insult in having characters from another series that had done well come in to essentially close the books on his episode — it just felt so wrong to me."

The experience wasn't entirely bad, though. Frakes also claimed he and his colleagues had fun making the finale, even though the episode didn't turn out as well as he perhaps hoped. Sadly, this negative opinion of the "Star Trek: Enterprise" finale is shared by some viewers as well, who've made their opinions known in some Reddit forums.