5 Actors Who Could Play Wonder Woman In James Gunn's DC Universe

Of the things that worked and didn't work in James Gunn's "Superman," it's tough to find fault with the casting choices. Gunn has consistently proven his adeptness at finding the right actors to play legacy comic book characters. As of yet, Gunn hasn't revealed who will play Wonder Woman in the character's inevitable debut within his (mostly) rebooted DC Cinematic Universe — leaving the doors open for fans to speculate on who could best play Princess Diana of Themyscira.

Thus far, two actors are primarily associated with playing Wonder Woman on screen in live action. Lynda Carter played the character for three seasons in the 1970s "Wonder Woman" TV series, and Gal Gadot portrayed the character in two solo films and other movies across the DC Extended Universe. Technically, Cathy Lee Crosby first played the character on screen in a best-left-forgotten 1974 TV movie — but for all intents and purposes, Carter and Gadot are the only two that really matter and have set the precedent for future versions.

Who will take up the Lasso of Truth on screen next? We've got a few actors that we think would be perfect, particularly when bearing in mind Gunn's style and how he will likely approach the character and her universe.