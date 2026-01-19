5 Major Actors Who Have Never Starred In A Movie Franchise

Many of the actors who have starred in the most successful movie franchises in box office history are certainly living comfortably. To be fair, it's not even just about being able to afford a second mansion or fourth sports car. A lot of actors sign onto big franchises that secure huge paydays so that they can then afford to do smaller passion projects in between — ones that don't bring in seven-figure paydays but might earn them that elusive Oscar. Another allure of a franchise is that it offers a guaranteed gig for an extended period, without requiring a new contract and the tedious process of going through all the same steps for every single film.

Even some of our most esteemed, generally franchise-averse actors have at least one franchise film in their credits. Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey, for instance, both did forgettable horror movie sequels as their careers were taking off. Even if they haven't touched a franchise since, they are still exempt from this list as a result.

What follows is a handful of actors that truly don't have one single franchise film in their entire filmographies, something that is nearly unheard of for actors who have reached A-list status. The only exception we allowed is if an actor took on a small role in an animated franchise, though even that only applies to one person on this list.