All 5 Pirates Of The Caribbean Movies, Ranked

First conceived as a theme park ride at California's Disneyland in the late 1960s, "Pirates of the Caribbean" has come a long way from its animatronic roots. Later going global with versions at other Disney parks, the ride went on to become one of the earliest entries in a small but growing number of Disney rides that were adapted into big budget movies.

On paper, it might have seemed like a risky proposition to invest over $100 million into a movie based on a theme park attraction, especially after the failure of "The Haunted Mansion," "Tower of Terror," and "Mission to Mars." But the gamble paid off when 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" more than quadrupled its budget in ticket sales, while subsequent sequels took the box office to even greater heights.

The first film in the series rejuvenated Johnny Depp's career, giving him perhaps his most iconic role, while turning Keira Knightley into a movie star. Despite the franchise's incredible popularity, though, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise hasn't been entirely smooth sailing. Real-life controversies and complications aside, the quality of the films themselves is hardly consistent, and with so many divided opinions on them, you might wonder where each entry stands in terms of good or bad. We've scoured the web for fan opinions, sifted through critical reviews, and come up with our own definitive tally. So raise anchor and get ready to sail the seven seas, as we rank every "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie (all of which are available on Disney+) from worst to best.