All 14 Star Trek Movies Ranked Worst To Best
Most fans would probably agree that "Star Trek" has always worked best on the small screen. But when it arrived at the movies in 1979, it proved that it could be just as good — and sometimes better — on the big screen. Since that time, there have been more than a dozen sequels and spin-offs, with three distinct series of films within the overall franchise and its first-ever streaming movie debuting in 2025 (all available to watch on Paramount+).
Of course, over the span of nearly 50 years, the 14 "Star Trek" films have varied wildly in quality. Some have become all-time classics, others infamous clunkers, and sometimes even box office results don't tell the full story. With so many different opinions, too, it's a tall order to figure how they compare. So we've scoured internet forums, dove into critical reviews, and have come up with a list of every "Star Trek" movie, ranked worst to best. Think you know which film is No. 1? Read on to find out.
14. Star Trek: Section 31
In 2017, Michelle Yeoh joined the TV series "Star Trek: Discovery" as Emperor Georgiou, the genocidal ruler of the Terran Empire in the Mirror Universe. She got her own spin-off film in 2025, "Star Trek: Section 31," the first streaming movie for the franchise. Despite Yeoh's considerable talents, though, the results were nothing less than an unmitigated disaster.
The overstuffed "Section 31" is a mess from start to finish, but what makes it so egregiously terrible is that it abandons all pretense of being a thoughtful, message-driven science fiction story, with comic book levels of absurdity, brutal violence, and a grim story that feels woefully out of place for "Star Trek." There are no deeper messages explored beyond the most basic, reductive themes, while a half-hearted attempt at a redemption arc for Georgiou falls so flat it's basically concave.
There seems to have been little thought put into the story, even less into the characters, and if one can even sit through its modest 90-minute runtime, all you're really left with is a big-budget B-movie with the "Star Trek" name on it.
Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Miku Martineau, Omari Hardwick
Director: Olatunde Osunsanmi
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 1hr 35min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 22%
13. Star Trek: Nemesis
After two films helmed by Jonathan Frakes, the studio brought in a new director, Stuart Baird, to helm "Star Trek: Nemesis." Unfortunately, the results were so bad that Hollywood refused to put Baird in the director's chair again.
A patchwork of old ideas, the film sees the Federation on the verge of peace with the Romulans when a new villain emerges to destroy them both. That villain is Shinzon, who is only notable for being portrayed by a young Tom Hardy. The real problem with the film isn't the villain, though, but the attempt to be a gritty action movie with a cast who seem eager to retire. The story has nothing new to say and no voice of its own, only existing because a sequel was required. Its dark tone didn't help matters, while a sexual assault subplot went too far.
Released in 2002, "Star Trek: Nemesis" is the worst theatrically released "Star Trek" film — and its lowest-grossing. It was so bad that it killed the director's career and the entire movie series, leading to a full reboot seven years later.
Cast: Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Tom Hardy, Dina Meyer
Director: Stuart Baird
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 1hr 57min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 37%
12. Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Directed by William Shatner, a demand the actor had before he agreed to play Captain Kirk again, "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" is infamous for its folly. That's largely due to the 1989 film's baffling premise, centered on Spock's estranged half-brother Sybok (Laurence Luckinbill), who has rejected Vulcan logic while using a form of mind-meld to help heal others' emotional pain. Sybok leads a cult of fanatics who believe they are on a mission to find God at the center of the galaxy, and Kirk and his crew are out to stop him.
To the film's credit, there are some interesting ideas and some good character moments, with compelling themes of past trauma and how they shape us as individuals. Unfortunately, it's all in service of schlock, with much of the cast unable to do anything with a dreadfully thin script. While some have laid the blame for the movie's problems on studio meddling, the film is far less than the sum of its parts, and one that even many diehard Trekkies skip during movie marathons.
Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Laurence Luckinbill, David Warner
Director: William Shatner
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1hr 47min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 22%
11. Star Trek: Insurrection
Thanks to the success of "Star Trek: First Contact," director Jonathan Frakes returned for its sequel, 1998's "Star Trek: Insurrection," and was given a much bigger budget. But we're not really sure where that budget went, because the film is one of the cheapest-looking in the history of the franchise. Still, it's not all bad: Despite its budgetary limitations, the story is classic "Star Trek": Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the crew of the USS Enterprise-E must defy orders to save an alien colony that's being exploited by Starfleet, who believe their planet holds the key to eternal life.
A decent starting premise that would have made for a fine episode of "The Next Generation" isn't enough to save this one, however. The stakes never feel all that high, the villains aren't very intimidating, and the principal cast seems to just be going through the motions. A lighter tone, some whimsical humor, and a romantic subplot for Picard all feel misguided, too. It's a decent enough adventure, but it's so sinfully bland that it nearly made Patrick Stewart quit the series.
Cast: Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Donna Murphy, F. Murray Abraham
Director: Jonathan Frakes
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1hr 43min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55%
10. Star Trek: The Motion Picture
The franchise's first foray into film, 1979's "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," is in many ways the perfect "Star Trek" movie: a deliberately paced, cerebral story that sees Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise out to stop a menace in deep space that forces them to confront the very nature of humanity itself. With an Academy Award-winning director in Robert Wise and state-of-the-art special effects, it had loads of potential to be a watershed sci-fi epic. But it's also appallingly slow, with wooden performances and surprisingly little heart.
The film sees now-Admiral Kirk assigned to a newly renovated USS Enterprise, under the command of Captain Will Decker (Stephen Collins). Their mission is to make contact with a mysterious alien entity that calls itself V'Ger and is headed on a destructive path toward Earth. At its best when focusing on big ideas, "The Motion Picture" is a lavish visual treat, but its slow pace can make for a frustrating and sometimes unengaging slog.
Cast: William Shatner, Stephen Collins, Persis Khambatta
Director: Robert Wise
Rating: G
Runtime: 2hr 16min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 51%
9. Star Trek: Generations
In 1994, the cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" went straight from filming their series finale to production on their first feature film: "Star Trek: Generations." A movie that crossed over generations — literally — the film is a passing of the torch as Captain Kirk and Captain Picard must work together across time to stop a madman who is annihilating entire worlds on a quest for immortality.
While not a great film, "Generations" is a satisfying adventure that would have made for a solid two-part "TNG" episode, while the crew of the USS Enterprise-D feels right at home on the big screen. But that's sort of the problem, at the same time: It's never quite grandiose enough, nor thrilling enough, to feel worthy of a movie, and many in the cast aren't given much to do. The script abandons all logic for the sake of the crossover, while one too many plot contrivances strain credulity. Nevertheless, it's a decent start for Picard and company, and getting to see Kirk and Picard side by side is worth the price of admission.
Cast: Patrick Stewart, Malcolm McDowell, Whoopi Goldberg, William Shatner
Director: David Carson
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1hr 58min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 47%
8. Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
"Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" picks up right where the previous film, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," left off, with Mr. Spock's (Leonard Nimoy) body reposing on the Genesis planet. When it's discovered that McCoy is carrying Spock's living essence within his mind, though, it's a race against time to reunite Spock's body and soul. To do it, they'll have to steal the Enterprise, violate Starfleet orders, and get past a Klingon madman named Kruge who wants the power of the Genesis device for himself.
Though he can't match the on-screen terror of Khan, Christopher Lloyd gives a surprisingly menacing performance as Kruge, providing a worthy foil to Kirk and the Enterprise. Robin Curtis takes over for Kirstie Alley in the role of Vulcan officer Saavik, and while the larger supporting cast all do a decent job, the film winds up a fun, lightweight, if run-of-the-mill sci-fi action movie; It does the job as a "Star Trek" sequel, but it's a step down from its stellar predecessor.
Cast: William Shatner, Robin Curtis, Christopher Lloyd
Director: Leonard Nimoy
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1hr 45min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%
7. Star Trek Into Darkness
The first J.J. Abrams-directed "Star Trek" film was met with a divisive reaction from longtime fans, but wider audiences ate it up. Doubling down, the sequel, "Star Trek Into Darkness," is an even bigger action spectacle, and as a sci-fi adventure movie, it's as good as any in the genre. Top-notch special effects and slickly produced action sequences are highlights of the film, while Benedict Cumberbatch delivers a tour de force performance as the villainous Khan.
Though well-reviewed by critics and broader viewers, 2013's "Into Darkness" might rank higher if not for valid criticisms from "Star Trek" fans who rightly called out the film's retread of "The Wrath of Khan." A conspiracy-laden thriller, it focuses more on the political machinations of a warlike faction of Starfleet than on the characters, leaving it an action movie with very little soul. If you're looking for fast-paced, sci-fi action, it doesn't get much better, and it remains the highest-grossing film in the series — even adjusted for inflation. But as a "Star Trek" film, it leaves something to be desired.
Cast: Chris Pine, Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Weller
Director: J.J. Abrams
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 2hr 12min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%
6. Star Trek Beyond
The third in the so-called "Kelvin Timeline" films, 2016's "Star Trek Beyond" recruited Justin Lin to direct after J.J. Abrams departed for "Star Wars." But while Lin proves himself the perfect action director to take the reins, where the movie really shines is its focus on character, which provides a much-needed lift to the series.
As the film begins, Kirk (Chris Pine) is having doubts about his Starfleet career when he is confronted by a dangerous villain named Krall (Idris Elba), who is searching for a weapon capable of wiping out all life on a planet. After Krall destroys the Enterprise, Kirk and his crew are left marooned on a backwater world, fighting for their lives.
A more seasoned cast helps "Star Trek Beyond" soar, and it's at its very best when it finds the balance between character and story. With more heart than you'd expect from the rebooted series, the emotional core of the story makes the action more impactful, and a surprisingly tear-jerking conclusion leaves us wishing we weren't still waiting for a sequel a decade later.
Cast: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Idris Elba, Sofia Boutella
Director: J.J. Abrams
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 2hr 2min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
5. Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
While "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was cerebral, "The Wrath of Khan" was a thriller, and "The Search for Spock" was an action movie, "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" took a detour as a more family-friendly adventure. Its mixture of humor, heart, and sci-fi fun gave the film broad appeal, helping it score big at the box office. Funnier than many were probably expecting, "The Voyage Home" is ultimately a fish-out-of-water story.
Earth is threatened by an alien probe that is trying to communicate with humpback whales, who have long been extinct. To save the planet, the Enterprise travels back in time to the "present day" of 1986, looking to bring a pair of whales back with them. What follows is a madcap adventure as Kirk, Spock, Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), and the rest of the crew find themselves navigating the oddities of the 1980s. "The Voyage Home" drops the lovable crew into an refreshingly light-hearted adventure that is unexpectedly delightful for fans of all ages.
Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Catherine Hicks
Director: J.J. Abrams
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 2hr 7min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%
4. Star Trek (2009)
By 2009, "Star Trek" was dead and buried on TV and at the movies. Multiple attempts at revival projects were canceled, including a gritty war drama from "Band of Brothers" scribe Erik Jendressen. But in 2009, the movie series was handed to J.J. Abrams, director of "Mission: Impossible III," who made the controversial choice to reboot the franchise with an all-new cast playing Kirk, Spock, Uhura, and the rest of the original Enterprise crew.
In the film, a Romulan villain named Nero (Eric Bana) travels back in time to the days of the first USS Enterprise, on a personal mission of vengeance. Leonard Nimoy's Spock follows him into the past, creating a new timeline in the process, and hoping to unite the younger James T. Kirk with the rest of the Enterprise crew in order to stop Nero's deadly plans.
Propped up by a stellar cast that includes Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, Anton Yelchin, and Zachary Quinto, "Star Trek" is pure movie magic. It infuses the franchise with the fresh energy it sorely needed, breathing new life into the series and setting "Star Trek" up for the next decade of stories and beyond.
Cast: Chris Pine, Eric Bana, Leonard Nimoy
Director: J.J. Abrams
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 2hr 7min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
3. Star Trek: First Contact
The first film to focus solely on the crew of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the 1996 sequel "Star Trek: First Contact" brought back Captain Picard's greatest enemy: The Borg. The film opens with the newly constructed USS Enterprise-E on a shakedown cruise when the Borg return to destroy humanity. But rather than attack with a fleet of ships, they travel back in time to the 21st century to stop the inventor of the warp drive, Zefram Cochrane (James Cromwell), from creating the first interstellar starship.
Back in the year 2063, half of the crew attempts to help Cochrane achieve his first warp flight, while Captain Picard, Mr. Worf (Michael Dorn), and Commander Data (Brent Spiner) are trapped on the Enterprise with a horde of Borg drones who are slowly assimilating the ship into their collective. With a terrifying new villain in the Borg Queen (Alice Krige), "First Contact" is a nail-biting thriller and first-rate sci-fi action movie, with a story that examines the high cost of vengeance. With plenty of memorable moments and iconic sequences, the film has everything fans could ask for in a "Star Trek" movie.
Cast: Patrick Stewart, James Cromwell, Alice Krige, Alfre Woodard
Director: Jonathan Frakes
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 1hr 51min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
2. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
"Star Trek: The Motion Picture" did its job bringing the franchise to the big screen, but it was the 1982 sequel, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," that proved it could live there for years. With Nicholas Meyer in the director's chair and producer Harve Bennett crafting the story, "The Wrath of Khan" became much more than a slow-moving, cerebral sci-fi tale. Inspired by naval adventure stories, the film pits Captain Kirk against an old rival, Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalban), in a battle for a doomsday weapon called the Genesis device.
A revenge story that turned a one-off TV villain into one of the greatest baddies in cinema history — whose popularity continues today – "The Wrath of Khan" set a new bar for the franchise that every subsequent entry in the series has hoped to match. Montalban gives a chilling performance as Khan, while William Shatner is at his very best as Captain Kirk, a man who must reckon with the reality that he can't control every situation. Add one of the most devastating deaths in "Star Trek" history, and the movie went down as one of the most beloved sci-fi adventure movies ever made.
Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Ricardo Montalban
Director: Nicholas Meyer
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1hr 53min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%
1. Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Most Trekkies will tell you that "The Wrath of Khan" is the best "Star Trek" film, and there's certainly a case for it. But for our money, it's "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" that edges out a win for top of the "Star Trek" heap, with a mix of political intrigue, gripping suspense, and tense action, not to mention one of the most satisfying conclusions in the cinematic history of the franchise.
An allegory for the fall of the Soviet Union, 1991's "The Undiscovered Country" sees the Klingons make the first overtures towards peace with the Federation. A reluctant Kirk is assigned to escort the Klingon flagship to Federation space when the Klingon chancellor (David Warner) is assassinated. While Kirk is blamed for the murder and sent to the Klingon homeworld to face trial, Spock and the rest of the crew must fight to save him — and restore the last, best hope for peace in the galaxy.
While "Khan" dazzles with a story of revenge, "The Undiscovered Country" tells a moral tale of war and the importance of forgiveness, while sending the crew of the original Enterprise out on the highest note one could imagine.
Cast: William Shatner, David Warner, Christopher Plummer
Director: Nicholas Meyer
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1hr 53min
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%