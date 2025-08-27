All 14 Star Trek Movies Ranked Worst To Best

Most fans would probably agree that "Star Trek" has always worked best on the small screen. But when it arrived at the movies in 1979, it proved that it could be just as good — and sometimes better — on the big screen. Since that time, there have been more than a dozen sequels and spin-offs, with three distinct series of films within the overall franchise and its first-ever streaming movie debuting in 2025 (all available to watch on Paramount+).

Of course, over the span of nearly 50 years, the 14 "Star Trek" films have varied wildly in quality. Some have become all-time classics, others infamous clunkers, and sometimes even box office results don't tell the full story. With so many different opinions, too, it's a tall order to figure how they compare. So we've scoured internet forums, dove into critical reviews, and have come up with a list of every "Star Trek" movie, ranked worst to best. Think you know which film is No. 1? Read on to find out.