10 Most Rewatchable Star Trek Episodes Of All Time

"Star Trek" has been on the air, off and on, since 1966, and it's one of the largest science fiction franchises out there. Since the original series, there have been a dozen live-action and animated shows that explore the galaxy, with new series like "Starfleet Academy" keeping it going 60 years after it began. While there have been 14 "Star Trek" feature films, as well as fan-made movies and shorts, the franchise has primarily been on television, and there are more episodes than most fans realize.

As of this writing, there are over 980 individual episodes of "Star Trek," which is more than most franchises ever come close to. While each episode's quality varies across nearly 1,000 options, and while some are undoubtedly excellent examples of science fiction television, not every great episode from every "Star Trek" series is necessarily rewatchable. Some are filled with melodrama, or explore sensitive topics that make them entertaining, but seeing them on repeat isn't ideal.

The most rewatchable episodes of "Star Trek" are the ones that fans keep coming back to, year after year. They're often funny, deeply thought-provoking, or filled with intense drama and action that makes them more cinematic than most hours of scripted television. While rewatchability is mostly subjective, some episodes stand out as perfect for multiple viewings. These episodes are some of the most rewatchable from across the various series, in no particular order.