Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Did The Actors Actually Sing In The Musical Episode?

From "Riverdale" to "My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," musical numbers in television shows have become more commonplace than ever. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" was the next to attempt such a feat, and to great success. In an episode aptly named "Subspace Rhapsody," the crew of the Enterprise encounters an anomaly that ultimately causes a rip in space-time. Naturally, this results in an alternate reality where everyone bursts into song.

The plan for this musical episode stretches back as far as Season 1 of "Star Trek: Picard" and finally comes to fruition near the end of Season 2 of "Strange New Worlds." The cast is full of talented singers, some of whom are musicians in their own right. Christina Chong, who plays La'an Noonien-Singh, debuted one of her singles, entitled "Twin Flames," in a previous episode. Before she played Uhura, Celia Rose Gooding earned a Tony nomination for the Broadway show "Jagged Little Pill."

One of the biggest surprises, however, comes from Ethan Peck, who plays a younger Spock in the series. Showrunner Akiva Goldsman was shocked to learn of the actor's talents, on top of his prowess as the half-human, half-Vulcan science officer. "Our composer played with all of them to see what their range was, and we wrote for them. I mean, I didn't know Ethan could sing ..." Goldsman relayed to Variety. "Which is, by the way, kind of what happens when you watch the episode. You're like, 'Wait, Spock is singing now?'"